Shed catches on fire behind home in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - At 20:25 on Tuesday evening Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to 2718 West Central Avenue for a shed on fire behind a home. It was reported that flames could be seen coming through the roof of the shed. Missoula...
Burglars looted the late grizzly researcher Chuck Jonkel’s Missoula home twice last week, stealing not only historic bear memorabilia but current wildlife research files. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel, Chuck Jonkel’s son, discovered the break-in on Monday at the home near the base of Mount Sentinel. The thieves had apparently spent hours rooting around in the house, taking the senior Jonkel’s collections of bear pins and jewelry, rare coins and stamps, spotting scopes, and other personal items. They also took several things belonging to Jamie Jonkel, including his FWP work computer and a sack full of thumb-drives loaded with photos and videos of grizzly management activity.
MISSOULA, Mont. - This 4th of July weekend is expected to heat up, some may be tempted to start a campfire as you head outdoors. However, with moderate fire danger in Missoula County, fire officials are on alert. As some fires could grow on us, fire officials are reminding us...
Rows of beat-up junkers and lemons lined the impound lot on West Third Street; weeds entangled some after sitting for months without movement. Most will start a new life after roughly 50 people milled through the yard at Pro Towing Service, trampling the grass to get a better look at the 40 abandoned vehicles up for auction by the City of Missoula on Thursday.
On June 25, 2022, Jane Doe called 911 to report that her husband, 45-year-old Allen Goddard, had assaulted her earlier in the day and was presently gathering all his firearms after she told him to leave their house. Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Doe’s residence on Ernest Avenue. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire officials are reminding the public on the dangers of leaving a child or pet alone in a vehicle in hot outdoor temperatures. "Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s. A core body temperature of 107 degrees is lethal," the City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook.
PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A moose was caught on the roof of the Silver Dollar Saloon at The Ranch at Rock Creek. Assistant General Manager, Linda Walser tells us previous General Manager, Jon Martin caught the photo. An employee walking up the sidewalk noticed the moose munching on an aspen tree.
Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office filed 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is six less than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “In one case, we charged assault with a weapon,” Pabst said....
If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
On June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported vehicle theft in the area of Sherwood. The officer made contact with the caller, John Doe, who advised that his grey Ford F-150, which had been parked on the street the night prior, was gone when he woke up that morning.
The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day – has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The tradition goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence. Our heroes help protect that...
ARLEE, Mont. - A gravel pit is expected to be put in about a quarter mile from the Garden of One thousand Buddhas. The project will stretch over 160 acres and contain a rock crusher and a mobile asphalt plant. The plant will dig 12 feet below the sprinkler line, which has people concerned about if or how this will affect their groundwater, as levels fluctuate throughout the year.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Clark Fork river is currently in post flood stage but high water levels, fast currents and cold temperatures still make the river a risk. The state of the river can cause people who are tubing or rafting to the flip over easier, and with water temperatures only at 56 degrees, hypothermia can occur.
MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County is planning long-term for its future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, through a new zoning code now in effect. The code regulates development outside of city limits, ranging from Bonner and North Lolo...
