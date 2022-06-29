Heavy rain is expected this week

A tropical low off the coast of Texas will increase our chances for heavy downpours.

“The spot near Texas may develop and become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland over southeast Texas by Thursday or early Friday. For our part of the Gulf Coast, we're not expecting any impacts aside from the rain around this week. Many of us could get two or three inches of rain, and a couple of storms each afternoon might turn heavy and lead to some localized street flooding.,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 60% showers and storms. Low: S 78, N 74. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 70% showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 87.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 60% showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 91.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 91.