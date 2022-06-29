Fortnite: Ripsaw Launcher location

If you log into Fortnite before July 5 you’ll find a new weapon has entered the fray, the Ripsaw Launcher. This week sees the Ripsaw Launcher being celebrated instead of being hidden away on the map. Now you’ll be able to log in and easily get a Ripsaw Launcher of your own to take down hoards of foes and end games with a high kill count. As long as someone doesn’t hit you with one, that is.

This weapon fires a circular saw and will rip apart walls, vehicles, and enemies alike. It’ll even roll a bit when hitting the ground and can still cause damage and take out foes that way. This is a Rare-tier weapon, but with a bit of luck and our instructions below, you’ll be tearing apart players with the Ripsaw Launcher in no time.

Ripsaw Launcher location - Fortnite

Thanks to Ripsaw Launcher week, this weapon is far more common and you’ll be able to find it for yourself from any random loot spawn location. That includes on the ground and in chests. If you’re not desperate to get the Ripsaw for yourself, this is a nice way to stumble across one.

There is one guaranteed spawn location, however, and it’s permanent, so you’ll be able to loot this spot even after the event has concluded. From Logjam Lumberyard go North to find the Chop Shop.

The Chop Shop always has four Ripsaw Launchers hanging on the wall inside. If you want to rip and tear as soon as you land, this is the spot you should be going to. Just pick one up before an enemy player does and tears you apart.

Written by GLHF.