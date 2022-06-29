ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite: Ripsaw Launcher location

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1uaJ_0gPW9bjL00

If you log into Fortnite before July 5 you’ll find a new weapon has entered the fray, the Ripsaw Launcher. This week sees the Ripsaw Launcher being celebrated instead of being hidden away on the map. Now you’ll be able to log in and easily get a Ripsaw Launcher of your own to take down hoards of foes and end games with a high kill count. As long as someone doesn’t hit you with one, that is.

This weapon fires a circular saw and will rip apart walls, vehicles, and enemies alike. It’ll even roll a bit when hitting the ground and can still cause damage and take out foes that way. This is a Rare-tier weapon, but with a bit of luck and our instructions below, you’ll be tearing apart players with the Ripsaw Launcher in no time.

Ripsaw Launcher location - Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNlp3_0gPW9bjL00

Thanks to Ripsaw Launcher week, this weapon is far more common and you’ll be able to find it for yourself from any random loot spawn location. That includes on the ground and in chests. If you’re not desperate to get the Ripsaw for yourself, this is a nice way to stumble across one.

There is one guaranteed spawn location, however, and it’s permanent, so you’ll be able to loot this spot even after the event has concluded. From Logjam Lumberyard go North to find the Chop Shop.

The Chop Shop always has four Ripsaw Launchers hanging on the wall inside. If you want to rip and tear as soon as you land, this is the spot you should be going to. Just pick one up before an enemy player does and tears you apart.

Written by GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apex Legends fans are fed up with Xbox input lag issues

It’s no secret that Apex Legends is in a rough state. Doubly so for Xbox Series X|S owners, where input lag makes the entire experience borderline unplayable. There are several known fixes, but it’s all temporary workaround stuff. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA) are aware of the issues and are working on a permanent solution, but it’s been going on for more than a week now. People are furious.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 best Sega Master System games ever

The Master System isn’t the most fondly remembered video game console, but it was one of very few that could actually compete with the NES and its library of games. The Master System isn’t home to as many iconic franchises as the best NES games, or even the best Sega Genesis games, but it does have some stone-cold bangers and forgotten gems of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy