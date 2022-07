Jimbo Fisher was irate when Nick Saban publicly accused Texas A&M of paying recruits, but a new piece of evidence seems to support Saban’s claim. A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Texas A&M staffer trying to sell — literally — recruits on playing for the Aggies. While showing the prospective players around Kyle Field, the staffer pointed to the luxury suites and said “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO