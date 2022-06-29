ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beekman, NY

Inmate killed in fight at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
BEEKMAN — An inmate was killed during a fight at Green Haven Correctional Facility, state police said.

Police said Tuesday night they are investigating the homicide at the maximum-security men's prison on Route 216 in Beekman.

A fight between inmates led to one inmate being killed and another being injured, police said.

Police said Jarrett Frost, 30, was killed.

The prison is run by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which deferred questions to the state police.

