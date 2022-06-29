ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

7 NBA players who could be traded this offseason, from Dejounte Murray to John Collins

The NBA offseason is about to get wild, with the free agency signing period coming up and some big names available to add.

But not every team has cap room to spare. And that’s why it’s time to take a look at some of the players who could be on the move in a trade this summer.

Sorry, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant aren’t on the list (for now!). But there are still some notable dudes who could be moved and helpful to the teams they join.

Let’s run down the list of names that have been thrown around, in no particular order:

1

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN4zj_0gPW96eB00
(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Seems like the Spurs are going into full tank mode, taking the guard who has developed into an All-Star and trading him when he’s at his highest value.

2

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

He’s owed A LOT of money through 2024-25 and that’s before his player option. So the Hawks might be hoping to get Trae Young more backcourt help by moving the talented forward and his contract.

3

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4BhZ_0gPW96eB00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Something needs to change in Utah, and it may lead to the Jazz dealing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

4

Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oi2tr_0gPW96eB00
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

If the contending Sixers want to make some room for help, it may require dealing Thybulle.

5

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZj6z_0gPW96eB00
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The rebuilding Pacers might want to move on from the point guard after they acquired Tyrese Haliburton.

6

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCi8h_0gPW96eB00
EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

7

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bl7SS_0gPW96eB00
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

He exercised his player option, and now he’s got an expiring deal. A MASSIVE expiring deal. But maybe a team that needs cap room would be enticed?

