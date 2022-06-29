ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Practice yoga at home or on the beach

By Michaela Johnson
WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaves and warrior 2? Shavasana in the sand? Sun salutations in the sun?. Mel Gorman Wegimont from All That Matters...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A Beginner Arms Workout With Just 4 Moves

Want to strengthen your arms, but aren’t exactly sure where to start? This beginner arms workout is just what you need to add to your routine—and it only has four moves. Your arms actually include a bunch of different muscles, including your biceps (muscles along the front of your upper arm), triceps (the back of your upper arm), deltoids (shoulders), brachioradialis (forearm muscles), and rotator cuff (small muscles in the back of your shoulder). Building strength in these muscles is important for pushing and pulling—both in everyday life, like when pushing a door open or pulling it closed, and in your strength training routines, such as when you perform an overhead press or a row.
WORKOUTS
The Guardian

The mind gym: five ways to make exercise a pleasure

For most of my adult life, exercise was an ordeal. Even mild workouts felt gruelling and I left the gym in a fouler mood than when I’d arrived. The very idea of the runner’s high seemed like a cruel joke. As a science writer investigating the mind-body connection,...
WORKOUTS
trainwithamandajane

Foam Rolling for Specific Workouts

If you do roll out, do you roll out before your workout or after your workout? Or maybe both?. When you foam roll, is it arbitrary or is it based on something specific such as the workout you're about to perform or your own personal injury prevention?
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Personal Trainers Say These Are The Exercises You Should Do Every Day For A Stronger Heart Over 50

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Heart-related illnesses, especially high blood pressure, are unfortunately very common in the United States. As a matter of fact, in 2019 more than half a million deaths had high blood pressure or hypertension listed as a primary or contributing cause. While uncontrollable things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can raise your risk, there are many lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk and improve symptoms. We asked Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, what exercises are best for lowering your blood pressure and keeping your heart health in mind.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
CNET

Running on Treadmill vs. Running Outside: Which Is a Better Workout?

Running is one of the most common exercises you can do. Not only is it a great cardio workout, but it's a simple and effective way to work on your overall health and fitness. But most people hate running because it's monotonous, especially on a treadmill. Luckily, there's an easy way to make running more fun: Do it outside!
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Full-Body Resistance Band Workout for Home Exercisers

Developing and then maintaining muscle mass takes a lot of time and effort. It doesn’t matter if you are a wannabe bodybuilder or just want to look good naked, you’ll need to commit to training regularly and consistently. Sadly, missing more than a couple of workouts can quickly...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

What is weight training?

Once considered the domain of oiled-up bodybuilders, the growing recognition of the importance of muscular strength, means that weight training is something that we’ve likely all been exposed to, even if only as part of a hybrid-style workout. But just what is weight training and how can you integrate it into your training routine in order to better meet your goals?
WORKOUTS
WebMD

Nordic Walking Beats Other Workouts for Heart Health: Study

June 29, 2022 – A new study in people with heart disease shows that Nordic walking – think cross-country skiing without the skis – improved their mental and physical health more than other types of workouts. The researchers used a 6-minute walk test to measure 130 study...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Exercises Should I Avoid in My Second Trimester?

In a healthy, average pregnancy with no severe conditions, it’s safe to keep exercising or start physical activity while pregnant. Despite common misconceptions, physical activity does not:. Increase risk of miscarriage. Cause low birth weight. Cause early delivery. Before exercising, though, you should talk to your obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) about...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

What is tuina massage?

Tuina massage is an ancient form of massage that focuses on balancing a person’s energy. Practitioners use various techniques, including kneading, pressing, rolling, and stretching. Huang Di Nei Jing, a famous ancient Chinese medical text from between the 1st century B.C.E. and the 1st century C.E., is the first...
FITNESS
EverydayHealth.com

What Is Infrared Sauna Therapy? A Complete Guide for Beginners

Infrared saunas average about 110 to 120 degrees F upon entry, says Kelly Simms, ND, a doctor of naturopathic medicine in Chicago. There are different types of infrared light, determined by their wavelength, which are not in the visible light spectrum. “The wavelength determines the depth of penetration through the skin,” she says. Far infrared reaches the greatest depths within the body. Near and medium rays penetrate to a shallower degree.
CHICAGO, IL
SHAPE

The Benefits of Cupping Therapy Go Beyond Soothing Sore Muscles

When swimmer Michael Phelps showed up to the 2016 Rio Olympics Games with circular purple bruises on his back, spectators were confused. Numerous online publications shed light on why he had the bruises, revealing that were the result of a recent cupping therapy session. Since then, cupping therapy has become more popular among professional athletes, celebrities, and everyday people.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy