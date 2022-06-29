ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Halifax customers are closing their accounts after pronouns added to staff badges

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Halifax has upset all of the right people with the concept of pronouns, after they revealed they were introducing pronouns to their staff badges to avoid “accidental misgendering”.

In a social media post on Tuesday, just days before this year’s Pride Month comes to a close, the company shared an image of a badge belonging to Gemma with the pronouns “she/her/hers”, adding “pronouns matter”.

Responding to social media users who struggle to grasp a basic principle of English grammar, Halifax added: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and our colleagues’ individual preferences, so for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

But some Twitter users have struggled to comprehend the small gesture, with one claiming they have “banked with Halifax since I was 16” and will now “close my account and go with another”.

“Anyone who banks with these clowns need to close their account,” fumed another.

A third despaired: “Very much wishing I had a @HalifaxBank account to close.”

“Good morning Andy, my pronouns are closed/account,” moaned a fourth.

We’re not laughing at these tweets. Promise.

Thankfully, Halifax wasn’t too fussed by ignorant individuals threatening to close their accounts with the bank, writing to one user: “We strive for inclusion, equality, and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

LGBTQ+ charities, campaigners and allies have also offered their support to Halifax and their move to be more inclusive of gender identity:

As the fallout over a rather courteous gesture continues, we’d like to wish the Halifax social media team a pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

