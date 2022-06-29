ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Man who claims to live in Amy Coney Barrett's old home is preparing to be 'hate crimed'

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
 3 days ago

A TikTok user has gone viral after "gearing up to get hate crimed" after moving into Amy Coney Barrett's old home.

Nick's ( @friednick ) clip has attracted more than 800,000 viewers in a matter of days. Over the video, he penned: “When you live in Amy Coney Barrett’s old neighborhood in South Bend and now that all the scotus judges addresses leaked today, half the internet thinks your house is her current house because IT’S THE WRONG ADDRESS so your family is gearing up to get hate crimed this evening".

After the Supreme Court decided to strip women's rights to abortions, people have reportedly started to leak addresses of conservative members to protest outside their homes, according to the New York Post .

The outlet claimed dozens of people showed up outside Justice Clarence Thomas’ home chanting “no privacy for us, no peace for you!” and accused his wife of being an “insurrectionist.”

Protestors were allegedly planning to protest outside the homes of Coney Barrett, Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch.

“She deadass moved to DC last year,” Kloska reaffirmed in the caption.

@friednick

She deadass moved to DC last year


Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flocked to Nick's clip, with some encouraging him to send an explicit sign to passersby. One comment, which hit 30,000 likes, suggested: "Put a pro choice sign in the yard lol."

Another joked: "I'd be out front with a sign, ice, and water bottles going "she doesn't live here anymore but here's a drink and feel free to keep on protesting!"

Meanwhile, a third user pondered: "I want to know why people think the justices are at their house rn…. like there’s no way they are at their house"

"Be extra careful w/ ur mail bro," one concerned TikTok user said.

Indy100

