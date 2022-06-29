ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Images of car connected to April 24th after-prom party murder

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Two months after a Crowley High School senior was gunned down at an after-prom party, Fort Worth police now have a photo of the car they're looking for.

Police say just after midnight on April 24th, multiple shooters started firing into a large crowd at a shopping center along Altamesa Boulevard.

A 17-year-old named Rashard Guinyard was shot and killed.

The photo from Fort Worth police shows a maroon Honda Civic which was missing its rear bumper. The car also had a fake paper tags.

If you have any information on this vehicle or the people involved in the shooting, please call Fort Worth police.

