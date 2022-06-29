Primary election slates were light in Broome and Tioga counties.

Here are unofficial results from Tuesday's election, provided by the county boards of elections.

Broome County Legislature, 2nd District Republican primary (vote for one)

Scott Baker: 625

Carolyn Price: 575

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Republican primary (vote for one)

Adam R. Schumacher: 3,027

Mari K. Townsend: 785

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Conservative primary (vote for one)

Adam R. Schumacher: 66

Mari K. Townsend: 8

123rd Assembly District, Republican primary (vote for one)

Sophia Resciniti: 2,703

Robin M. Alpaugh: 1,756

There were also several races for town positions in each county.

For subscribers Who can get a gun in NY? What the Supreme Court's gun law ruling means for New Yorkers

Elections 2022 New York Governor Republican Primary Results

For more information on Broome County primaries, go to broomevotes.com/results . For Tioga County primary election information, go to tiogacountyny.com/media/genb4opk/summary-results-report-final.pdf .

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Few primary election races in Broome, Tioga counties. Here are the results