Tioga County, NY

Few primary election races in Broome, Tioga counties. Here are the results

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 3 days ago

Primary election slates were light in Broome and Tioga counties.

Here are unofficial results from Tuesday's election, provided by the county boards of elections.

Broome County Legislature, 2nd District Republican primary (vote for one)

  • Scott Baker: 625
  • Carolyn Price: 575

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Republican primary (vote for one)

  • Adam R. Schumacher: 3,027
  • Mari K. Townsend: 785

Tioga County family court, surrogate court, county court judge, Conservative primary (vote for one)

  • Adam R. Schumacher: 66
  • Mari K. Townsend: 8

123rd Assembly District, Republican primary (vote for one)

  • Sophia Resciniti: 2,703
  • Robin M. Alpaugh: 1,756

There were also several races for town positions in each county.

For more information on Broome County primaries, go to broomevotes.com/results . For Tioga County primary election information, go to tiogacountyny.com/media/genb4opk/summary-results-report-final.pdf .

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Few primary election races in Broome, Tioga counties. Here are the results

News Channel 34

Adam Schumacher wins Tioga County Judge Republican Primary

TIOGA COUNTY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga County Republicans were asked to choose their candidate to replace retiring County Court Judge Jerry Keene. Local attorney and former assistant district attorney Adam Schumacher won handily with 310 votes. Candor Town Judge and assistant county attorney Mari Townsend was far behind at 90. Schumacher also secured the Conservative Party […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Scott Baker wins Broome County Legislature race

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans in eastern Broome chose their candidate for Broome County Legislature. Incumbent Scott Baker wins another term over former Windsor Town Supervisor Carolyn Price. Baker has represented the district since 2013. The 2nd District includes the Towns of Sandford, Windsor and Kirkwood. Baker won by 50 votes, 625 to 575.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Resciniti secures Republican nomination for Binghamton Assembly district race

Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 123rd Assembly District covering Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Vestal. Resciniti carried 55 percent of the vote, beating out her opponent, Robin Alpaugh, by around 19 percentage points, or 900 votes. “It’s been very fulfilling and I feel...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
