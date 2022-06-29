ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech's permanent opponents revealed as the ACC changes format

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
The ACC announced on Tuesday afternoon that beginning in 2023 the conference would be switching to a 3-5-5 model that would rid the conference of divisions and introduce three permanent opponents and a pair of separate five-team rotations that will flip every other year.

Georgia Tech will be facing Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest every year and will rotate through the other 10 ACC schools every other year.

It's certainly not the easiest draw for the Yellow Jackets as Clemson is expecting to be in the national title conversation for the near future and Louisville is putting together a recruiting class that could be among the best in the nation.

While ridding the conference of divisions, the ACC will still hold a conference title game, and it will consist of the two teams with the highest conference win percentage facing off.

The ACC becomes the 2nd conference in the Power 5 to eliminate divisions following the move made by The Pac 12 earlier this offseason.

IN THIS ARTICLE
