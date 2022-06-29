ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

TGOD's Organic Maple Kush To Be Featured As Quintessential In Cannabis Dispensaries During Canada Day Celebration

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTIxF_0gPW769F00

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGODF TGOD, a sustainable global cannabis company, celebrates entry into the 2nd half of the year with rapid distribution growth of dried flower SKU, Organic Maple Kush.

Organic Maple Kush is a 3.5g dried flower SKU from The Green Organic Dutchman, and after initial release earlier this year, sales of the SKU have expanded into many provinces. Organic Maple Kush flower is grown under a certified organic process, in living soil, and gets its name from the organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in. It's known for having dense buds with dark purple leaves that bring with it a tropical, fruity, kush-like finish, a result of myrcene and farnesene terpenes that dominate this strains aroma and flavor.

As a strain, Organic Maple Kush boasts consistent THC of 25%-29% and very high terpene levels between 3.5%-4.5%. Due to popular demand and strong retail feedback, TGOD will now offer Organic Maple Kush in the pre-roll category as a 3 X 0.5g SKU starting this summer.

To celebrate the growth of Organic Maple Kush as a top dried flower strain, many retailers will be featuring the SKU as "The quintessential Canadian dried flower product" as part of Canada Day celebrations with various promotions and activations. Participating retail chains include True North Cannabis, The Cannabist Shop, Cannabis Xpress, Bud Bar, 420Premium and One Plant locations.

"There are few things as Canadian as maple syrup, and enjoying this unique product is a great way to celebrate Canada Day. Our proprietary living soil contains natural ingredients sourced from different regions across Canada, including organic maple syrup from the maple forests of Quebec" stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "Organic maple syrup is food for the beneficial micro-organisms that thrive in our living soil. Rather than synthetic alternatives, a natural approach helps make a stronger, better plant for our customers." Bovingdon added.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

Top 10 Highest Yielding Cannabis Strains Of 2022

Asides from yields, these strains also offer flavorful tastes and a smooth psychoactive experience ranging from stoning to relaxation, euphoric and uplifting. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. What are the most important traits you look out for when it comes to cannabis? If...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Day#Cannabis Shop#Cannabis Strain#Organic Maple Kush To#Tgodf Tgod#Sku#Thc#Canadian#True North Cannabis#The Cannabist Shop
Benzinga

Canopy Growth's 'Just Hits Different' Beverage Campaign, BioSteel Appoints Bruce Jacobson As President

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is expanding its cannabis beverage portfolio, and launching its new Just Hits Different brand campaign. The campaign features an interactive and educational flavor sampling program. Consumers can visit one of more than 1,400 Canadian cannabis retail locations to try a non-active flavor sample of products like Tweed Fizz Mango, Tweed Iced Tea Lemon, Deep Space Limon Splashdown, and Quatreau Passionfruit & Guava. The pop-up sampling events give consumers an opportunity to learn about the products, engage with brand ambassadors, and experience the flavors before adding them to their shopping cart.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Bridget Mulroy

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THC-O

A new wave of weed.(anankkml/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THC-O. “THC-O is artificially synthesized from the precursor to traditional THC, called tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THCA. The process used to create THC-O preserves the basic structure of the THCA but adds an acetate group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga

Non-Marijuana Plants That Contain Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Apart from the endocannabinoids our body produces naturally to regulate and balance many processes such as immune response, communication between cells, appetite, and metabolism there is another type known as phytocannabinoids which are the cannabinoids produced by plants. These phytocannabinoids were believed to be produced only by cannabis plants but recent research has discovered that other plants also produce cannabinoids, in this article you'll read about the naturally occurring vegetation that produces them.
AMAZON
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

4 Ways To Enjoy Weed Without Smoking It

With so many cannabis products on the market, it would be a pity not to take advantage of the variety of methods in which it can be consumed. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Cannabis has been a debatable subject for a long time,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy