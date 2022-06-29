ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where KB Home Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on KB Home KBH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 3 6 0 1 0

Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0

1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KB Home. The company has an average price target of $42.2 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $28.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated KB Home over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmYPw_0gPW6vfu00

This current average represents a 23.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.88.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

