Trevor Noah Reveals Shocking Part Of Donald Trump's 'Food Tantrums' In Jan. 6 Testimony

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Trevor Noah on Tuesday savored a White House aide’s account of former President Donald Trump hurling a ketchup-drenched platter at the wall in a fit of rage when he felt betrayed. (Watch the video below.)

Cassidy Hutchinson , the top assistant to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday before the House select committee investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

She said Trump lost his lunch ― or rather threw it ― when attorney general Bill Barr told a reporter there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election won by Joe Biden. A White House valet she saw cleaning up the mess told her that Trump was “extremely angry.” Trump frequently threw dishes or flipped the tablecloth in anger, she said.

“I know, I too was shocked to hear that Trump threw any of his food away,” Noah quipped.

“Let’s be honest. This guy has taken more selfies with food than with some of his kids. It’s probably the reason Eric dresses up as a hot dog just to get a hug.”

Noah had more to say about Trump’s “food tantrums”:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

