Cincinnati, OH

UC Commit Brady Drogosh Gets off to Slow Start in 2022 Elite 11 Finals

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

SI All-American ranked Drogosh last among the 20 participants on Day One.

CINCINNATI — 2023 Cincinnati QB commit Brady Drogosh is one of 20 talented passers competing in this week's Elite 11 Finals and he has some ground to make up, according to SI All American's John Garcia Jr .

The writer ranked Drogosh last out of the 20 QBs in attendance following Day One of the event.

"Plenty of work is ahead for the tall and lean Bearcat commitment, who played with good balance and footwork at times on Tuesday," Garcia wrote . "Timing inside the pocket was where Drogosh looked the most comfortable and accurate."

Drogosh is the second-straight UC commit to compete in the Elite 11 Finals and was not ranked among the Top-11 QBs from Day One on 247Sports either . All of this could be something, and it could be nothing considering these are subjective evaluations between QBs throwing on air.

That being said—Drogosh finished behind Nico Iamaleava's replacement Jaxon Smolik (12th), who 247Sports ranks as the 66th-best QB in 2023. He also slotted well behind Miami commit Emory Williams (13th). Drogosh is ranked 26th on 247Sports composite, while Williams sits at 46th. Other than those two players, Drogosh is the lowest-ranked QB at the competition.

We'll monitor Drogosh's performance throughout the week as the future Bearcat continues showcasing his talent.

Cincinnati, OH
