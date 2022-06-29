ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Choice Hotels Intl

 3 days ago

Within the last quarter, Choice Hotels Intl CHH has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0

Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0

1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $127.75 versus the current price of Choice Hotels Intl at $114.55, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Choice Hotels Intl over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oAzV_0gPW66BS00

This current average represents a 7.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $137.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

