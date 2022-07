Max Holloway isn’t buying into the Greatest of All Time narrative surrounding UFC 276. This Saturday, Holloway faces Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in a trilogy bout that has some fans arguing that the winner will be the greatest featherweight ever. It’s a narrative that has gained steam in recent years with MMA luminaries like Joe Rogan and Jon Anik repeatedly calling Holloway “the consensus greatest featherweight of all time,” and Volkanovski himself has said he’ll claim the title with a third win over Holloway this weekend, but as Holloway points out, this all ignores the accomplishments of former champion Jose Aldo.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO