Public Safety

Transient with long list of criminal charges arrested after alleged liquor theft

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area transient who will be tried on car burglary charges was taken into custody earlier this week for an alleged liquor theft. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair was just recently arrested after being reported by witnesses...

www.1630kcjj.com

