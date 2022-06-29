ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Woman fatally shot in Westland; alleged gunman in custody after standoff

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo4Bo_0gPW5ex000

WESTLAND (WWJ) -- A man has been arrested after the shooting death of a woman prompted an intense police response and eight-hour standoff in Westland.

WWJ's Charlie Langton said, early Wednesday morning, officers had surrounded a trailer home at the Old Orchard Mobile Home Park in the area of Glenwood and Wayne Rd., near the Westland-Wayne border.

Livonia police were on the scene along with Westland police and a SWAT team and snipers on nearby buildings. "It's getting more intense...a lot of police now here," Langton reported. "They're trying to get a barricaded gunman out of a trailer."

Witnesses told Langton that, sometime after midnight, 41-year-old Tabitha Lee Cronwell was at the home with her boyfriend. There was some sort of domestic dispute, Cronwell tried to leave and the boyfriend allegedly fired shots into her Jeep Cherokee, killing her.

The boyfriend then barricaded himself in the trailer, which was quickly surrounded by police.

Family members on the scene were in shock.

"I don't know (what happened), except for my daughter was shot and killed, my baby girl, last night," the victim's mother," Diane Smith said. "Police said it was a domestic violence dispute. It was a man, drug dealer, felon, with a gun... shouldn't have had a gun."

Cronwell's sister, Rachael Nickens, said Cronwell and her boyfriend were at a birthday party when they got into an argument. "...She was leaving to avoid the argument, and he chased her down like a dog and shot at her and killed her," Nickens told Langton.

Police remained on the active scene as of 7:30 a.m. Shortly before 8 a.m., the suspect surrendered to the Western Wayne SWAT Team and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots up Detroit home twice, gets into shootout with man inside

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a former officer believed to have been involved in an altercation with a suspect who was later arrested after shooting up a home in the city. The suspect was caught on home video on two separate occasions firing into a home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Westland, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
Livonia, MI
Westland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
WXYZ

Southfield police to update hit-and-run case where pregnant woman was killed

WXYZ — Southfield police are set to provide an update in the hit-and-run case of a pregnant woman and her child. The woman died and her child is in critical condition following the incident in a Southfield parking lot Sunday afternoon. Emergency responders arrived at Country Court Apartments on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle carjacked while 3 young children wait for mother outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy