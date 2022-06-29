ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Some business travelers are choosing long drives to meetings instead of risking canceled flights as summer of air travel chaos continues, report says

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d60ww_0gPW5BY300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRxLA_0gPW5BY300
Traffic on the turnpike in Keasbey, New Jersey on June 11, 2022.

Kena Betancur/VIEWpress.

  • More business travellers are choosing to drive to meetings instead of flying, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The change comes amid chaotic scenes in airports across the US in recent weeks.
  • Over 35,000 flights were canceled over the Juneteenth weekend alone.

Some business travellers are starting to drive to meetings and conferences to avoid delays at airports and the possibility of flight cancellations amid a summer of travel chaos, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing business passengers and travel companies.

One business traveler, who is a neuroscientist, told The Journal that she travelled six hours from Pennsylvania to Montreal, deciding to do so after delays meant she missed a flight connection on a previous trip.

"If I just drive it, I know I can leave when I want to leave, I know I'm going to get there," Tamara Stawicki told the Journal.

A travel management company also told the outlet that more of its clients are offering their employees the time to drive to events rather than fly, and are generally increasing the acceptable window to drive to events from three to four hours to five to seven hours.

More people are opting for the alternate arrangements amid ongoing air travel chaos.

Flight disruptions have been escalating throughout the busy summer period, as airlines have trimmed their flight schedules or canceled operations to cope with staff shortages, delays, and surging demand for travel.

The cancellations are causing chaos at airports across the US, as demand for both leisure and business travel returns to levels seen before the pandemic.

Cancellations and delays have been particularly bad over key holiday periods. US airlines canceled or delayed more than 35,000 flights over the Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend.

Almost 90% of business passengers recently had to make alternative arrangements due to difficulties surrounding travel, The Journal reported, citing an April Survey from software company SAP Concur.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Travel Management Company#Traveler#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
BoardingArea

Delta Considers $2,700 A Mistake Fare…

I missed out on it personally, but many of you got in on a great deal from New York to Bali in Korean Air First Class booked with Delta Air Lines for $2,700. But two days later, Delta decided it did not want to honor the deal and began cancelling tickets. The latest “mistake fare” reveals how little protection consumers have against airlines who later have seller’s remorse.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

541K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy