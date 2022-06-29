Some business travelers are choosing long drives to meetings instead of risking canceled flights as summer of air travel chaos continues, report says

Traffic on the turnpike in Keasbey, New Jersey on June 11, 2022. Kena Betancur/VIEWpress.

More business travellers are choosing to drive to meetings instead of flying, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The change comes amid chaotic scenes in airports across the US in recent weeks.

Over 35,000 flights were canceled over the Juneteenth weekend alone.

Some business travellers are starting to drive to meetings and conferences to avoid delays at airports and the possibility of flight cancellations amid a summer of travel chaos, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing business passengers and travel companies.

One business traveler, who is a neuroscientist, told The Journal that she travelled six hours from Pennsylvania to Montreal, deciding to do so after delays meant she missed a flight connection on a previous trip.

"If I just drive it, I know I can leave when I want to leave, I know I'm going to get there," Tamara Stawicki told the Journal.

A travel management company also told the outlet that more of its clients are offering their employees the time to drive to events rather than fly, and are generally increasing the acceptable window to drive to events from three to four hours to five to seven hours.

More people are opting for the alternate arrangements amid ongoing air travel chaos.

Flight disruptions have been escalating throughout the busy summer period, as airlines have trimmed their flight schedules or canceled operations to cope with staff shortages, delays, and surging demand for travel.

The cancellations are causing chaos at airports across the US, as demand for both leisure and business travel returns to levels seen before the pandemic.

Cancellations and delays have been particularly bad over key holiday periods. US airlines canceled or delayed more than 35,000 flights over the Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend.

Almost 90% of business passengers recently had to make alternative arrangements due to difficulties surrounding travel, The Journal reported, citing an April Survey from software company SAP Concur.