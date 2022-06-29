ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin places 3rd in Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Primary

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1nHR_0gPW53ZU00

AURORA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s pursuit of the Republican nomination for Illinois governor fell disappointedly short Tuesday night.

With only 89% of the votes counted, Irvin landed in 3rd place (15% of the vote) in the Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Primary, behind Jesse Sullivan (15.7%) and winner Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey (57.5%).

Irvin addressed supporters, saying he was proud of he and his team’s effort in the campaign.

“We may not have reached our goals tonight, but we are victorious for daring to step into the arena…As the great-grandson of a slave, and a kid who grew up in public housing, and the first in my family to go to college, I’m a winner just by being a strong competitor for governor of the great state of Illinois,” Irvin said.

A former prosecutor who was the first Black mayor of Illinois' second-largest city, he was seen as a top candidate when he joined the race, with financial backing from billionaire Ken Griffin. Irvin argued that he was the only GOP candidate who could beat Pritzker in November because he could win votes from Republicans, independents and some Democrats. But despite Griffin sinking $50 million into Irvin's campaign, he was damaged by repeated attacks from his rivals, including Pritzker.

Unlike the other GOP candidates, Irvin avoided talking about whether he voted for Trump. The mayor of Aurora instead focused on issues such as crime in Chicago and legislation signed by Pritzker that he said made policing harder. He said he opposes abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the life of the mother.

In his concession speech, Irvin criticized Pritzker’s “meddling” in the primary and wished Bailey well in the general election.

“Listen, I hope this governor is wrong in his assessment that he can easily defeat the opponent he paid tens of millions of dollars to face. But if this governor is correct and if he does easily prevail, we as citizens must rise up," Irvin said.

Irvin urged his followers to now muster support for Bailey.

The Associated Press contributed

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Jim Vielbig
2d ago

Great investment by Griffin.$50 million down the toilet. Wasn’t even close. Griffin is so embarrassed he ditched to Miami. 😂😂🤡

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

Taliaferro loses judges race to attorney

Attorney Aileen Bhandari is projected to win 11th Subcircuit judge race against Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) based on the preliminary results from Chicago Board of Elections and the Office of Cook County Clerk. While Taliaferro led in the city portion of the subcircuit – which includes about half his ward...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Aurora, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Elections
City
Aurora, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Who’s the boss of politics in Illinois?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Gop#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Aurora Lrb Wbbm#Gop#Republicans#Democrats
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy