A 48-year-old Akron man died Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree on Crosby Street in the city's West Hill neighborhood.

Christopher Curry was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General at 2:48 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office .

The crash happened about 2:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Crosby Street when Curry's Kia Sedona went off the road, Akron police said. After hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled onto its roof and the driver was partially ejected, police said.

"Preliminary indications suggest that the driver may have experienced an unknown medical emergency moments before the crash," a police press release said.

A 4-year-old male child was found outside the vehicle by officers. The child was transported to Akron Children's Hospital for observation.

An autopsy is planned Wednesday to help determine what may have caused the crash.

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man, 48, dies after car crashes into tree on Crosby Street in Akron