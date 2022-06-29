ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man, 48, dies after car crashes into tree on Crosby Street in Akron

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HILnW_0gPW52gl00

A 48-year-old Akron man died Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree on Crosby Street in the city's West Hill neighborhood.

Christopher Curry was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General at 2:48 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office .

The crash happened about 2:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Crosby Street when Curry's Kia Sedona went off the road, Akron police said. After hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled onto its roof and the driver was partially ejected, police said.

"Preliminary indications suggest that the driver may have experienced an unknown medical emergency moments before the crash," a police press release said.

A 4-year-old male child was found outside the vehicle by officers. The child was transported to Akron Children's Hospital for observation.

An autopsy is planned Wednesday to help determine what may have caused the crash.

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man, 48, dies after car crashes into tree on Crosby Street in Akron

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Protestors Flood The Streets Of Akron Over Jayland Walker's Death After 25-Year-Old Is Shot At '90 TIMES' By Police

Protestors are filling the streets outside of the Akron Police Department headquarters over the killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, Radar has learned. Officers said Walker refused to stop for traffic and equipment violations early Monday morning, and he sped off, igniting a car chase that ended on foot.The chase lasted four-and-a-half minutes and reached speeds of up to about 80 MPH, police said, claiming they first deployed their tasers upon confronting Walker but opened fire when he appeared to be a threat. Autopsy records stated he was hit "dozens of times by a barrage of more than...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Summit County, OH
Accidents
County
Summit County, OH
Akron, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

3 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man that occurred at a gas station on the city’s East Side. Officers and emergency crews first responded just before 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting near the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 116th Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva. In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S....
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Curry
cleveland19.com

48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a single vehicle fatal car accident. The accident happened on Crosby Street around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. According to officers, the driver of a Kia Sedona was westbound on Crosby Street when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cleveland Clinic
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police responded to a shooting at a Cromwell Drive residence June 16. A man stated he was reaching for a concealed handgun and it accidentally fired. EMS transported him to a hospital for a gunshot wound. The owner of a West Exchange Street business reported June 17 a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Cleveland father arrested for death of his infant child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, they have arrested the father of a 13-week-old infant who died on June 25. Police said approximately 9 am, officers responded to MetroHealth Medical Center for a call for a deceased baby. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s website, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigate body found in Columbiana

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
COLUMBIANA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ideastream.org

'Tent city' in Akron closes after increased police presence, safety concerns

Few belongings remain at a "tent city" in Akron after the land owner who let unhoused people camp there closed down the encampment this week. About 10 people have moved their tents elsewhere in the city, said Sage Lewis, the property owner. Most of them went “back into the woods” because some homeless shelters in the area are full, and many of the individuals are hesitant to go to them, Lewis said.
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy