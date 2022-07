Springfield Police have made two more arrests in their ongoing crackdown on illegal firearms on city streets. Officers made a traffic stop late Monday in the 18-hundred block of South Second Street and determined that there was an illegal quantity of marijuana in the vehicle. They searched the vehicle and found 33 grams of suspected cannabis, a loaded pistol, and a rifle which had been reported stolen from East St. Louis. 21-year-old Baryon Whitley of East St. Louis and a 17-year-old juvenile from Belleville were arrested on weapons charges.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO