Del City, OK

When is your high school reunion? Check The Oklahoman's listing

By The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Editor's note: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, venues and businesses might be temporarily closed. Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com.

Del City

Del City High School classes of 1955-61: Looking for classmates for the annual reunion noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Del City Community Center, 4501 SE 15. Registration forms will be mailed out in June. For more information, call the Alumni Committee at 405-826-6615 or email sboules@sbcglobal.net.

Del City High School class of 1970: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the date has changed to July 30. For more information, contact Debbie Paulk at paulkde@hotmail.com.

Del City High School class of 1972: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion July 22-23. Check Facebook, Classmates.com, AlumniClass.com or Classreport.org for details.

Edmond

Edmond High School class of 1972: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Sept. 16-17. For more information, contact George Moore at gmoorecpcops@gmail.com or 405-650-8870.

McLoud

McLoud High School class of 1970, 1971, and 1972: Looking for classmates for an all alumni 50th reunion noon to 5 p.m. July 9 at the new cafeteria on Arena Rd. RSVP required. For more information, call 405-240-7173.

Midwest City

Midwest City High School class of 1972: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Sept. 30-Oct 1. Bomber Homecoming Game at Rose Field and mixer at Midwest City YMCA on Sept. 30 and the Reed Conference Center on Oct. 1. For more information or to register, call 405-736-1099, or email david@clampittcpa.tax or barbie.garrison@gmail.com.

Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill High School class of 1959: Ladies monthly lunch, third Thursday. Location changes. RSVP one week before. For more information, contact Connie at 405-634-3854.

Capitol Hill High School class of 1967: A 55th reunion, including 1960-70 graduates, is planned for Aug. 20. Deadline to register is Aug. 5. For more information or to register, email chhs1967@att.net or call 405-359-0461.

Classen High School classes of 1964-65: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. second Friday, Toby Keith’s, 310 Johnny Bench Drive. For more information, contact Ron Perkins at 405-420-5860 or oklavette00@cox.net.

Classen High School class of 1972: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Oct.15-16. For more information, contact Annita Pettit-White at annitawhite@sbcglobal.net.

Classen High School class of 1979: Looking for classmates for an all-class picnic/kickball game at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10. For more information, contact Cheryl Herron at chrylherron@yahoo.com or Mardina Pullen-Littlejohn at 405-816-6188.

John Marshall High School class of 1968: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. first Monday, Johnnie's Charcoal Broiler, 2652 W Britton Road. For more information, contact Halcy Hall at halcy@cox.net.

John Marshall High School classes of 1979-82: Looking for classmates for a 40th reunion July 22-23. For more information, email Carol at jmhsbears1980@gmail.com.

Putnam City High School class of 1972: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion Oct. 28-29. For more information, email claudiamontgomery54@gmail.com, cmasilon@gmail.com or ima@coxinet.net.

Southeast High School class of 1958: Monthly breakfast, 9 a.m. every first Thursday, Denny's, Interstate 240 and S Pennsylvania. Call Bob at 405-634-0777 or email okcbob@sbcglobal.net.

Southeast High School class of 1962: Looking for classmates for a 60th reunion July 9 at Hidden Trails Country Club. For more information, call Dana Kelly Harsha at 405-210-3236 or email harsha15@cox.net.

U.S. Grant High School class of 1959: 9 a.m. every second Tuesday, Denny's, Interstate 240 service road and Pennsylvania. For more information, email Robert Greenwell at rgreenwell@prodigy.net.

U.S. Grant High School class of 1965: Monthly lunch, 11:30 a.m. every last Thursday, Hollies Flatiron in Moore. For more information, contact Vickie Munsey at vmunsey101@gmail.com.

U.S. Grant High School class of 1975: Looking for classmates for 50th reunion in 2025. For more information, email Cheryl1957ann@sbcglobal.net or go to the U.S. Grant 1975 Alumni Facebook page.

Yukon

Yukon High School class of 1982: Looking for classmates for a 40th reunion Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. For more information, call Kandee Barton Penwright at 405-388-5986.

