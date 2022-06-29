ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Question of The Day for Wednesday 6-29-22

By Howard Gordon
According to a survey, 20% of us don’t like the one we currently have but continue to use it anyway. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday.

ANSWER: Our Bank

