ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2 Oklahoma Representatives Ask For Interim Study On School Safety

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Oklahoma Representatives are asking for a bipartisan study on school safety in the state. The study...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Lawton, OK
Education
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Safety#Oklahoma Representatives#Democrat#Republican#House
KFOR

Oklahoma agency head resigns amid controversy

Just a day after a criminal investigation was requested, the man in charge of the agency that sends tens of millions of dollars to Oklahoma public schools and colleges has resigned. Elliot Chambers, Secretary of the Oklahoma Commissioners of the Land Office, said he'll leave his post in August.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma inmate takes settlement after claiming he was forced to eat nonkosher food

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Jewish inmate sued the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after he claimed he was forced to eat food that was not kosher. "Our religious liberty rights for me, or for anybody, are only as great as the rights that we protect of the least people among us. So, whatever minority faiths or people in the lowest positions," attorney Hiram Sasser said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
stiglernews.com

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is Committed to Building Stronger Tribal Businesses and Economics for Southeast Oklahoma

DURANT Okla., (June 2022) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and Choctaw Small Business Development (CSBD) are proud to be a single source entry point for Choctaw tribal entrepreneurs (Chahtapreneur). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering one-on-one business advising, technical assistance, training programs and access to capital for entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma doctors concern of rights to perform an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma doctors are looking for help, saying they’re not clear on what rights they have to perform an abortion in the state. Oklahoma law only allows abortions when the mother’s life is at stake, but at what point is that risk high enough for the procedure?
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

COVID-19 Situation Update from Oklahoma State Department of Health

Body The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is beginning its transition toward the endemic phase of this pandemic. In doing so, we will publish COVID-19 data once a week, on Thursday. By releasing data weekly, Oklahomans will get a better picture of what is happening throughout the state. The weekly report will contain a seven day average of new cases based on collection date of the specimen or symptom onset occurring the previous week. Data released in the report is preliminary and subject to change if additional information is obtained by OSDH.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy