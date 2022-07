Location 25 miles WSW of Myrtle Beach South Carolina. At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Colin was located inland over South Carolina near latitude 33.6 North, longitude 79.3 West. Colin is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Sunday and Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO