A man on death row in Texas has requested a stay of execution, so that he may donate a kidney before he dies.The idea came to inmate Ramiro Gonzales, 39, through correspondence with Cantor Michael Zoosman, a prominent anti-death penalty advocate and former prison chaplain. Mr Zoosman had relayed a story about a member of his synagogue’s congregation in need of a kidney transplant.Mr Zoosman writes to every death row inmate in America who has an active death warrant. He doesn’t always hear back, but he has now been corresponding with Gonzales since January 2021. Gonzales is scheduled to be...

TEXAS STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO