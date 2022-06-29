ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Their Fight Was Over. Why Did I Make It Home and They Did Not?

By Adam Walker
The War Horse
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The phrase “that day, over there” evokes memories of specific events in the lives of many veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan. Thoughts sweep in like a fog, clouding their view of the life they now live, pulling them back to that turning point. It could be the day they lost a...

The War Horse

Comments / 0

