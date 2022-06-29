ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem Police warns of increase in mail theft

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday that they are investigating several cases involving mail being stolen from residential mailboxes. If you are putting any form of payment in the mail, police officials reminded you to use extra caution.

These simple changes can reduce your chances of becoming a victim:

  • Don’t put the outgoing flag up on your mailbox when putting a check or other form of payment in the mail.
  • Drop off outgoing mail directly at the post office or in a secure blue mailbox.
  • Limit the amount of time that outgoing mail spends in your mailbox.

Bethlehem Police officers’ investigations into mail theft are still open and active. Arrests will be reported as charges are filed.

