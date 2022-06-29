ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Community achievers: OU dentistry, UCO students earn scholarships; school leaders honored

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Dentistry, UCO Scholarship recipients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2dO6_0gPW0UFf00

• Delta Dental of Oklahoma and the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded $118,000 in scholarships to 15 students at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry at the OU Health Sciences Center. Scholarship recipients included Carley Abbott, of Noble; Conner Brasher, of Edmond; Britney Brzoticky, of Weatherford; Madison Campbell, of Alva; Emily Forthun, of Oklahoma City; Tanna Heddlesten, of McAlester; Jack Koszykowski, of Oologah; Alissa Meadows, of Edmond; Lauren Means, of Lawton; Zane Mills, of Sedan, Kansas; Preston Patrick, of Tahlequah; Chelsea Saffo, of Broken Arrow; Meghan Souders, of Tulsa; Thanh Truong, of Broken Arrow; and Teresa Vu, DS3, of Wewoka.

• University of Central Oklahoma student Gareth Morton, a junior political science major from Tishomingo, was recently named a 2022 Sumners Scholar for his academic excellence and civic engagement. Named after former Congressman Hatton W. Sumners, the Sumners Foundation Scholarship awards grants, scholarships and educational opportunities to institutions and students who demonstrate academic excellence, civic responsibility and leadership.

• The University of Central Oklahoma College of Education and Professional Studies recently awarded scholarships to Oklahoma City area residents. Recipients and their scholarships include April Anderson, J.W. Weatherford Scholarship; Christiana Bakare, Public Health Endowed Scholarship; Annalisa Blount, Jolene Schwind Endowed Scholarship and the Dr. Charles H. and Larissa McBurney Endowed Scholarship; Michelle Braig, Donna Nigh Scholarship for Special Education Majors, the Jacob Crabbe Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the Laura Bell Dyer Scholarship; Stacia Carbajal, Elementary Education Teacher Scholarship in Honor of Maj. Gen. Rita Aragon; Zoe Collums, Donna Nigh Scholarship for Special Education Majors;

Also, Tiffany Cone, Patterson Family Endowed Scholarship; Marli Evans, Alice Adele Way Endowed Elementary Education Scholarship; Tonia Fairbanks, Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership; Amy Fudge, Haulman Cunliff Endowed Scholarship in Bilingual Education/TESOL; Brandon Garcia, Dr. Joan E. Bottger Endowed Scholarship for Kinesiology; Destiny Hill, Cora Morton Loafman Scholarship for Human Environmental Sciences; Monica Holford, Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership; Andrea Jackson-Samuel, Stephanie D. Johnson Endowed Scholarship; Joe Johnson, Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership; Brittany Kersh, Dr. Stephen H. McDonald Endowed Scholarship; Keith King, Dr. Jimmie Thrash Memorial Scholarship;

Additionally, Jherra Martin, Morgan Family Scholarship; Samantha Martinez, Maxine Prather Endowed Scholarship for Elementary Education and the Guthrie Scottish Rite Charitable and Education Foundation Scholarship; Christy Nieves, Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership and the Oliver Hodge Memorial Endowed Scholarship; James Nyamao, Dr. Gerry C. Pinkston Endowed Graduate Scholarship; Diego Richards, William G. Walker Endowed Scholarship for Industrial Safety; Payton Richards, Fred and Catherine Turpin Scholarship for Speech-Language Pathology; Sean Risinger, Dr. Gayle A. Kearns Endowed Scholarship; Taylin Rollins, Black and Randolph Families Scholarship in Education, the Dr. Janet Jordan White Endowed Scholarship in Teacher Education, the Alvin Alcorn Endowed Memorial Scholarship and the Alice Adele Way Endowed Elementary Education Scholarship; Caitlyn Shelly, Tracy Memorial Trust Scholarship; Amy Simcsuk, Emma Weaver Rodkey Endowed Graduate Studies Scholarship; Kiley Smith, Dr. Joann McCarthy Endowed Scholarship in Educational Leadership; Roxanne Singerman, Tommy C. Beavers Endowed Graduate Studies Scholarship in Education; and Melody Wood, Hall Family Scholarship.

OKC schools' EmbraceOKC Champions

Oklahoma City Public Schools recently celebrated its EmbraceOKC Champions, leaders who stood out for their dedication and contribution to the mental health needs of families and students.

EmbraceOKC is a comprehensive approach to providing a school-based system of support for Oklahoma City Public Schools' students and families that involves community partnerships, tiered academic, behavioral strategies, and mental health services that range from prevention to treatment, a news release stated.

“The following individuals were nominated because they have embraced mental health as preventable and treatable, protected children’s mental health and helped ensure that their school is a sanctuary of safety and support,” said Armisha Harrison, Oklahoma City Public Schools director of mental health.

Recognized in the high schools were:

Tasha McLellan, counselor, Capitol Hill High School; Jocelyn Trager, counselor, Classen SAS at Northeast; Kevin Jones, principal, Douglass High School; Zachary Gleason, teacher, Emerson North High School; Samantha Eggleston, teacher, Emerson South Mid-High School; Michelle Reece, counselor, John Marshall Enterprise High School; Claudia Rivas-Taylor, counselor, Northwest Classen High School; Maya Johnson, band director, Southeast High School; David Mosely, teacher, Star Spencer Mid-High School; and Stormy Griffith, coach and teacher, U.S. Grant High School.

Recognized in the middle schools were:

Sally Berry, principal, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School (grades 5-6); Brandon Bennett, teacher, Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School (grades 7-8); Sarah Moore, teacher, Classen SAS Middle School; Laniesa Williams, counselor, Capitol Hill Middle School; Katie Brown, assistant principal, Jefferson Middle School; Geri Hemphill, assistant principal, John Marshall Enterprise Middle School; Sergio Arandas, teacher, Mary Golda Ross Middle School; Christine Hays, teacher, Roosevelt Middle School; Katherine Brooks, teacher, Southeast Middle School; Kim Landers, principal, Taft Middle School; Sara Oudsi, counselor, Webster Middle School; and Deserae Jackson, principal, Wheeler Middle School.

Recognized in the elementary schools were:

Pam Miller, counselor, Adams Elementary School; Amber Stephens, counselor, Adelaide Lee Elementary School; Candace Vaenedoe, counselor, Arthur Elementary School; Meondrial Lewis, paraprofessional, Bodine Elementary School; Heather Reinschmeidt, counselor, Britton Elementary School; Jackie Staggs, assistant principal intern, Cesar Chavez Elementary School; Tracie Layman, counselor, Coolidge Elementary School; Theresa Blanchard, counselor, Esperanza Elementary School; John Roberts, counselor, Eugene Field Elementary School;

And, Nancy Ross, counselor, Fillmore Elementary School; Ladonna Martin, counselor, Hayes Elementary School; Jill Carson, counselor, Heronville Elementary School; Aubrey Moyer, reading specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School; Jessica Johnson, assistant principal, Martin Luther King Elementary School; Malisa Hepner, counselor, Monroe Elementary School; Angela Oliver, counselor, Nichols Hills Elementary School; Jonelle Polk, assistant principal, Thelma Parks Elementary School; Kadessa Upchurch, teacher, Prairie Queen Elementary School; Michelle Harrison, family advocate, Quail Creek Elementary School;

Also, Sena Sweat, counselor, Ridgeview Elementary School; Susan White, counselor, Rockwood Elementary School; Martin Rivers, counselor, Rogers Elementary School (Grades 4-6); Armondo Ayala, principal, Shidler Elementary School; Erin Thompson, teacher, Southern Hills Elementary School; Antonie Gilliam, paraprofessional, Spencer Elementary School (Grades 2-3); Cormiere Bishop, counselor, Van Buren Elementary School; Nadiriah Burris, counselor, Willow Brook Elementary School; and Lee Acres, counselor, Wilson Elementary School.

To be considered for this column, please email achievement announcements and photos to LLynn@Oklahoman.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

School district in Oklahoma sued for $125K after serious classroom injury

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A family in Oklahoma told KOKH their son is still trying to recover several years after a serious injury in a class at Carl Albert Middle School in Midwest City. Isaiah Stone said a former teacher in woodshop class told him to use a...
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

Miss Oklahoma: Megan Gold

On June 11th of 2022, Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma. Megan grew up in Edmond and attended Washington Irving Elementary School and Oklahoma Christian School. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May of 2021 with a degree in Meteorology and Broadcast Journalism. Megan has worked for various new stations throughout college and currently serves as a weekend meteorologist for News on 6 in Tulsa.
EDMOND, OK
Purcell Register

Mead marks 45 years as dentist

When Glenn Mead hung out his shingle to practice dentistry here it was June 29, 1977. Forty-five years later Mead is only one of two dentists in his class of 1977 still practicing. After graduating from Heavner High School in 1970 the future dentist went to school at Eastern Oklahoma...
PURCELL, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
City
Kansas, OK
City
Tishomingo, OK
City
Lawton, OK
City
Alva, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
yukonprogressnews.com

‘Jack’-ed up: Yukon’s Stewart wins ‘new’ Senate-18 seat by 54.8% majority

A three-term Canadian County commissioner will take office in November as Oklahoma’s new District 18 state senator. Yukon’s Jack Stewart defeated Hunter Zearley by a 54.8% vote majority to win the June 28th Republican primary election. With all 25 polling precincts reporting, Stewart earned the victory with 4,160...
YUKON, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Nigh
Ponca City News

Jumping worms are real and a threat to the garden

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – As gardeners spend time in their flower beds and landscapes, they might uncover some worms in the soil – and not just any worm, the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

List Of July 4 Weekend Celebrations Across The OKC Metro

Here is a continuing list of July 4 weekend celebrations around Oklahoma City and the metro. Edmond's LibertyFest is set for Monday, July 4. Their fireworks display gets going at 9:30 p.m. at E.C. Hafer Park. Frontier City. Experience rides and firework shows all weekend. From July 2-4. Moore. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilingual Education#Uco#Scholarships#Elementary Education#Elementary School#Oologah#Ds3#Sumners Scholar
KOCO

7-year-old Oklahoma City boy drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — A 7-year-old Oklahoma City boy drowned Thursday at Lake Murray in southern Oklahoma. Authorities responded shortly before 6:40 p.m. to the Lake Murray marina in Love County. Crews recovered the child's body at 8:30 p.m. using side-scan sonar in about 29 feet of water. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Smart meters to be installed in Edmond over the summer

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After being approved three years ago, Smart Choice is officially coming to Edmond. In Oct. 2019, the Edmond City Council approved full implementation of Smart Choice, an initiative to install smart meters in both residential and commercial properties. The City of Edmond says the installation...
7220sports.com

Who does Pistol Pete belong to … Wyoming or Oklahoma State?

STILLWATER, Okla., -- I'm on vacation. I'm also obviously writing a story, so you can go ahead and throw some quote marks around that v-word. I didn't head to an exotic beach. I didn't venture into the snowy mountains or take my chances getting on a plane and flying over an expansive ocean. I'm already worried about that when the Cowboys visit Hawaii in October.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces concert lineup for 2022 fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers of the Oklahoma State Fair announced the concert lineup for 2022. The fair starts Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 25 in Oklahoma City. Performers include Tracy Lawrence, Midnight Star and Blue Öyster Cult. All concerts will take place on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment...
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy