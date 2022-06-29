Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Held On $200,000 Bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Miramar’s city commission has agreed to pay $565,000 to settle a five-year-old lawsuit brought by a trio of senior white city police officers who claimed they were illegally denied promotions by a black police chief who wanted to “have his command staff mirror” Miramar’s majority minority population.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in a Riviera Beach community. Police responded to the Indian Trace Community at 11:42 p.m. in response to shots fired. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. One person died, according to police. Their...
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in a home in West Palm Beach, city police said. Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue and found the man collapsed in the house's doorway. Investigators believe that a woman in her early 20s stabbed the man, who was in his 60s, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.
It started with a probation officer’s routine checkup on a Davie man and it became a vast investigation into identity theft and bank fraud in four states. Junior Jocelyn Jeantilus, 26, is facing 20 grand theft and fraud charges for allegedly stealing more than $267,000 in unemployment benefits from the state of Massachusetts, court record show.
RIVIERA BEACH — City police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday at an apartment complex along Military Trial.
Investigators did not identify the person who died. They said the person's family had invoked their right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution, allowing crime victims and their families to withhold...
MIAMI - An Aventura mom is facing several charges after being arrested in the Keys Thursday. Valiantsina Zhdan, 36, was charged with DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief. Police said she had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of her arrest. Authorities said a deputy was on patrol at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 60 when he observed a red Honda sedan unable to maintain its speed and maintain its lane. "The car swerved partially into oncoming traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and soon learned the same vehicle had been reported as a reckless driver just prior to the stop."Deputies said Zhdan, who appeared to be intoxicated, had a 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat of her car. She would later fail to pass a field sobriety testZhdan repeatedly spit on the arresting deputy and began to kick the patrol car partition, causing approximately $200 in damage, according to authorities. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.
Prosecutors say Marthe Hippolyte of Wellington received more than $250,000 in bribes and kickbacks to steer patients to Kenny Chatman's phony treatment center. A 59-year-old Wellington woman on Wednesday was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for joining notorious drug treatment operator Kenny Chatman in a multimillion-dollar scheme to exploit people struggling with addiction.
A Coral Springs woman was struck and killed by a Broward County Transit bus Thursday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Maria Zevallos, 56, of 8426 N.W. 24th Ct., was crossing a road that runs through the county bus depot at 101 N.W. First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale when the bus, driven by Ann Marie Baker-Kennerly, 51, of Deerfield Beach, ran into her around 6:47 a.m., according to BSO.
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.
Comments / 1