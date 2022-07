At first glance, it's easy to confuse a carpenter bee for a bumblebee. They're about the same size, same shape. It takes a closer look to tell them apart, at least, for someone like me who isn't exactly an entomologist. A bumblebee is covered in what looks like fur, soft hairs that I learned are called "pile." They are the fluffy flying pandas of your backyard garden. A carpenter bee doesn't have all that fur, and has a hard, waxy body that shines a little in the sun.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO