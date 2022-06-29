ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Local University Receives Grant To Study Alzheimer’s Disease

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana University School of Medicine at Evansville is the recipient of a...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Fleck named new president of Rotary Club of Jasper

Joyce Fleck officially became the new president of the Rotary Club of Jasper for the 2022-2023 year at the club’s recent weekly meeting on Thursday, June 30. Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP, succeeds Manda Combs, Wealth Advisor for Old National Bank. Fleck has been a member of the Rotary Club of Jasper for 10 years and is excited to take the helm.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Horse Progress Days Bringing Big Crowd to Daviess Co.

It will be a busy weekend in Daviess County with the annual 4th of July Celebration at Eastside Park and the 50th Anniversary Celebration at West Boggs Park. On top of those events, the Horse Progress Days event is happening at Dinky’s today and tomorrow. The event is expected...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
WBKR

Owensboro Grain Hosting Benefit Cookout for Dedicated and Beloved Employee

The Angels for Ashley Cooking Team is doing what they always do. They're stepping up to have a benefit cookout for someone in town who needs it. That person, this time out, is Owensboro Grain employee Mark Hatfield Sr., who is currently battling Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma from the second time. Mark...
Inside Indiana Business

Regency Properties makes promotion

Evansville-based Regency Properties has promoted Jake Riedford to senior asset management analyst. He most recently was an asset management analyst. Riedford holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Police investigating after crash in Daviess Co. sends juvenile to hospital

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Human Brain#The Brains#Atrophy#College#Local University
wamwamfm.com

Good Samaritan Moving Forward with WVFC Relocation

Good Samaritan is moving forward with a remodel project to relocate the Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse (WVFC). The WVFC is a program that provides opportunities for people with mental illness to live productive lives. Due to an increase of members, the Clubhouse will be moving to a different, larger location.
VINCENNES, IN
newsnowdc.com

Angela A. Traylor Kern, 62, Jasper

Angela A. Traylor Kern, 62, of Jasper, died Wednesday, June 29, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Princeton May 6, 1960, to Jack and Patricia (Seifrig) Aldridge. She married Phillip Kern April 28, 2007. Angela was a 1978 graduate of Pike Central High...
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

New Probationary Trooper Assigned to the Jasper Post

Jasper- On Thursday June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a graduate of...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

Perceived threat closes an Owensville library

-The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page, closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.
OWENSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning. Deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Highway 431 around 4:45 for a single-vehicle wreck. They tell us a truck was going southbound when it left the road, hit...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Traffic signals in Henderson changing over to new system

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic signals for KY 2084 and KY 812 in Henderson County are set to change over to a new system. Officials say earlier in April, changes were made to KY 2084/Jamerson Drive and KY 218/Hallway Drive to the existing lanes. According to a press release, on...
14news.com

Hoosier Burger offers movie night for customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosier Burger Corporation hosted a movie night at its location on Green River Road in Evansville. Many in the community gathered to see “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ on Thursday night. The movie was shown in the joint parking lot of Hoosier Burger and Tools...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

CenterPoint Energy to Build $334 Million Plant in Posey Co.

Regulators in Indianapolis have given their stamp of approval to a new power plant in southern Indiana. CenterPoint Energy wants to build a new $334 million power plant in Posey County. The design calls for new natural gas turbines. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission okayed the plan on Tuesday. Environmental...
POSEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy