Local University Receives Grant To Study Alzheimer’s Disease

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
Joyce Fleck officially became the new president of the Rotary Club of Jasper for the 2022-2023 year at the club’s recent weekly meeting on Thursday, June 30. Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP, succeeds Manda Combs, Wealth Advisor for Old National Bank. Fleck has been a member of the Rotary Club of Jasper for 10 years and is excited to take the helm.
It will be a busy weekend in Daviess County with the annual 4th of July Celebration at Eastside Park and the 50th Anniversary Celebration at West Boggs Park. On top of those events, the Horse Progress Days event is happening at Dinky’s today and tomorrow. The event is expected...
Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
The Angels for Ashley Cooking Team is doing what they always do. They're stepping up to have a benefit cookout for someone in town who needs it. That person, this time out, is Owensboro Grain employee Mark Hatfield Sr., who is currently battling Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma from the second time. Mark...
Evansville-based Regency Properties has promoted Jake Riedford to senior asset management analyst. He most recently was an asset management analyst. Riedford holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana.
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
A Warrick County man at the center of a manhunt last week died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Warrick County Coroner's Office says 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler died from the gunshot following exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on a property in Lynnville, Indiana on June 23. The...
Good Samaritan is moving forward with a remodel project to relocate the Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse (WVFC). The WVFC is a program that provides opportunities for people with mental illness to live productive lives. Due to an increase of members, the Clubhouse will be moving to a different, larger location.
Angela A. Traylor Kern, 62, of Jasper, died Wednesday, June 29, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Princeton May 6, 1960, to Jack and Patricia (Seifrig) Aldridge. She married Phillip Kern April 28, 2007. Angela was a 1978 graduate of Pike Central High...
Jasper- On Thursday June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a graduate of...
-The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page, closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.
I've been a lot more adventurous this year. I've rappeled down a building and got a tattoo, so maybe this is my year to try lobster. If I'm going to this, I might as well try some lobster that comes straight from Maine, with amazing reviews. Catch Them While They...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning. Deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Highway 431 around 4:45 for a single-vehicle wreck. They tell us a truck was going southbound when it left the road, hit...
HENDERSON COUNTY., Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will not renew its contract with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and will now create a partnership with the Henderson Police Station. Sheriff David Crafton says the police department made them a great offer that they decided to...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic signals for KY 2084 and KY 812 in Henderson County are set to change over to a new system. Officials say earlier in April, changes were made to KY 2084/Jamerson Drive and KY 218/Hallway Drive to the existing lanes. According to a press release, on...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosier Burger Corporation hosted a movie night at its location on Green River Road in Evansville. Many in the community gathered to see “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ on Thursday night. The movie was shown in the joint parking lot of Hoosier Burger and Tools...
Regulators in Indianapolis have given their stamp of approval to a new power plant in southern Indiana. CenterPoint Energy wants to build a new $334 million power plant in Posey County. The design calls for new natural gas turbines. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission okayed the plan on Tuesday. Environmental...
