Bethesda has confirmed Starfield will have a fan-favorite feature when it releases via Xbox Series X and PC next year. Starfield sounds like one of the most ambitious games in years. Whether Bethesda Game Studios manages to deliver on this ambition, remains to be seen. That said, while Starfield sounds ambitious, it's not going to be something completely new and revolutionary. Everything Bethesda says about the game sounds like a classic Bethesda Game Studios game. In addition to this, all of the usual features are present. For example, the game will have a photo mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO