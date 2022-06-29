Law Enforcement Banging On Doors This Morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident. A short time later, police say another 911...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department started a new trend on their Facebook every week that they call, “Warrant Wednesday“. This week, HPD is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Damian J. Johnson. Police say Johnson has a warrant of arrest for strangulation, burglary, and criminal mischief. According to HPD, Johnson also […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say four catalytic converters were stolen from an Evansville car dealership. They were called to Romaine Cross Pointe Auto on East Divison Street Wednesday. Officers say four converters were taken off vehicles that were sitting in the lot. According to a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the DEA say they executed several search warrants Wednesday morning. We first found a heavy police presence near Covert and S. Kentucky around 6:30. Our reporter on scene heard several loud bangs in the area. Police were also on scene at home near Sweetser...
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest. While on patrol on the afternoon of June 27th, Deputy Nick Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department observed 35 year old Joshua L Newman riding a bike on Fifth Street traveling North toward Sycamore Street. Capeheart knew that there was an arrest warrant out for Newman’s arrest due to recent findings on search warrant. Capeheart turned around his patrol vehicle to make contact with Newman but took off on the bike he was riding. Capeheart says he lost sight of the vehicle but when he got to the intersection of Fifth and Sycamore, he saw the bike lying on the ground. As Capeheart began to search for an officer with the Carmi Police Department observed Newman standing in front of a residence on Sixth Street talking with a group of people. The Officer with the CPD then placed Newman under arrest. When asked why he ran Newman said “I knew you were coming for me”. Newman was transported to the White County Jail where is being held on a $7500 cash bond.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
Officials with several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were at multiple locations in the Evansville area on Wednesday morning making arrests in connection to a large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation. DEA officials tell us that eight search warrants were executed in the Evansville area on...
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to a stolen trailer. Authorities say the trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer is a Gator Made 20 Lowboy and is about 20...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
