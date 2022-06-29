ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

How Rockford-area residents voted on primary election referendums

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

Editor's note: Since this story was published, the Winnebago County Clerk's office announced election judges discovered a discrepancy while reviewing the unofficial results of certain referendum questions. It was brought to the election office’s attention that a clerical error could have impacted the outcome of several referenda. Click here for more information .

This story has also been updated to reflect that although the Lena-Winslow School District referendum received 54.5% of the vote, the proposition failed. The proposal needed a 60% supermajority or at least 50% of the vote in each congressional township within the school district but failed to get either.

Rock River Valley voters were asked to decide several referendums and an advisory question Tuesday in 2022 primary election.

The referendums surrounded sales taxes, school boards, property tax levies and whether a tax shall be imposed to maintain a Winnebago County-owned nursing home.

Here is how residents voted on them.

North Park Fire Protection District — Winnebago County

An overwhelming 97.1% of voters decided that the the North Park Fire Protection District should sell bonds to eliminate two of its three fire stations and replace them with a single, modern and centrally-located station. With the referendum passed, an owner of a $60,000 home would pay $38 more per year in taxes and the owner of a $120,000 home would pay $76 more per year.

Northwest Fire Protection District — Winnebago County

A referendum asking voters to allow Northwest Fire Protection District of Winnebago County to authorize tax of .10% on taxable property located within the district won 97% approval.

The tax will be used for new emergency and rescue equipment. The amount approved for the district to collect is $416,139. The annual tax on a single-family home worth approximately $100,000 would about $33.33 per year.

River Bluff Nursing Home — Winnebago County

Winnebago County voters want the county to continue owning and operating River Bluff Nursing Home at 4410 N. Main St., Rockford, after the advisory question passed with 76.5% approval. The county board still needs to vote to increase the property tax associated with the facility from 0.0445% to 0.1%. If that measure is approved, the annual tax on a single-family home worth $150,000 would be approximately $25 per year.

Pecatonica/Seward Assessment District — Winnebago County

The Pecatonica-Seward Multi-Township Assessment District asked voters to approve a property tax equal to .0128%. The referendum was defeated by 95.8% of the vote.

Village of Durand — Winnebago County

Village of Durand voters approved a property tax increase to help cover its Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund employer contribution obligation. The vote was 95.2% in favor. The tax bump will represent 0.2328% of the fair market value of taxable property within the village. The average annual tax for a single-family home with a value of $100,000 would be approximately $77.26.

Loves Park Road Referendum — Winnebago County, Boone County

The Loves Park road referendum passed with 78.45% yes votes, extending the 1-percent sales tax to June 30, 2034 with a 10-year sunset clause. The levy applies to items sold at retail stores and restaurants. It does not include the sale of groceries or medicine. The tax was established in 2014 and is used for road repairs, construction of drainage systems, pedestrian and bike paths, and water systems.

Lena-Winslow School District Board of Education — Stephenson County and JoDaviess County

Lena-Winslow school board members will not be elected at-large, without restrictions on residency within the district. The referendum needed 50% of the vote in every congressional township within the district or an overall supermajority vote of 60%. Unofficial numbers show the measure only grabbed 54.5% of the overall vote.

Orangeville School District 203 — Stephenson County

The Orangeville School District proposed a 1-percent increase of its 2020 property-tax levy, which will bring it to 6.00419%. The referendum passed Tuesday, with 59% residents voting for the hike. The amount approved under the proposed increase is $3,113,139.49. The annual tax collected on a single-family home with a fair market value of approximately $100,000 will be $334.40.

Jim Hagerty covers general news, schools, and courts. Contact him at jhagerty@rrstar.com and @jimhagerty .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: How Rockford-area residents voted on primary election referendums

Comments / 3

