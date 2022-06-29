MISSING: Police looking for 16-year-old who walked away from Clayton County home

Mattie's Call issued for 16-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 16-year-old.

Summer Faatuai walked away from her home off Raven Drive around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. She hasn’t been seen since.

Police issued a Mattie’s Call because Faatuai’s family says she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD.

Faatuai is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, green Rugrats shirt and black shorts and was carrying a lavender book bag.

Anyone who sees Faatuai is asked to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3747 or call 911.

