For over a decade, Road Dogg was a producer and writer for WWE, working his way up to become head writer of WWE SmackDown before heading to NXT to be a coach and producer. Before working behind the scenes in WWE, Dogg was a steady presence on WWE television whether he was The Roadie or a member of D-Generation X. During his time in WWE throughout the years, whether as a talent or a producer, Dogg worked closely with Vince McMahon.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO