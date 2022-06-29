ZBA Approves Variances for 30-Unit Building at 810 Washington Avenue

My wife and I bought a house in Revere in 2003. Since then, we’ve raised our two daughters, have been very involved in our community and have become very proud Revere residents. We love this community and everything that it stands for—its diversity, culture, economic growth, and good will of the people that live here. However, this week, during a City Council meeting, I was embarrassed by the actions taken by some residents who have been extremely unprofessionally, unruly, and downright disrespectful in those chambers—specifically focused on the lab space debate in front of the council. Angry, contentious, and politically motivated narratives have no place in those chambers and to see Council President Gerry Visconti ask police to clear the room was unsettling. The debate over a lab space is an important one—but it should be done professionally and with respect. Our city cannot rely on the residents to pay full freight for the services we need, which is why a commercial tax base is critical. I applaud the administration and the council for moving conversations like this forward. We need to remain competitive as an urban community and we need investments such as this to do so. A life sciences development in our city would be a great addition. It would attract world class companies, world class talent and world class commercial dollars. Let’s act like adults and let Revere’s leadership conduct business on our behalf without the need for a police presence. Let’s have some respect for ourselves and respect for our community. Enough is enough.”

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO