ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

ZBA Approves Variances for 30-Unit Building at 810 Washington Avenue

By Journal Staff
reverejournal.com
 3 days ago

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, June 22, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber at Revere City Hall. Chairman Michael Tucker and members Aklog Limeneh, John Lopes, Hazem Hamdan, and Arthur Pelton were present for the meeting....

reverejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Watertown Seeking Permission to Purchase Property in Waltham

The City Council voted to start the process to enable the City of Watertown to purchase a piece of land that lies just over the border in Waltham that could be part of an open space resource. City Council President Mark Sideris said Tuesday night that Watertown is considering purchasing...
WATERTOWN, MA
Caught in Southie

Sneak Peek: Phase One of 776 Summer Street aka Old Edison Plant

Boston Business Journal has a feature on the first phase of the redevelopment of the old Edison Power Plant on Summer Street. According to a filing with the Boston Planning and Development Agency, Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Redgate will construct two lab-and-office buildings and redevelop three of the Edison turbine halls into a combination of lab-and-office space and retail, restaurant and cultural uses as part of Phase One.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Chestnut Hill, MA
City
Washington, MA
Revere, MA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Revere, MA
reverejournal.com

Letters to the Editor

My wife and I bought a house in Revere in 2003. Since then, we’ve raised our two daughters, have been very involved in our community and have become very proud Revere residents. We love this community and everything that it stands for—its diversity, culture, economic growth, and good will of the people that live here. However, this week, during a City Council meeting, I was embarrassed by the actions taken by some residents who have been extremely unprofessionally, unruly, and downright disrespectful in those chambers—specifically focused on the lab space debate in front of the council. Angry, contentious, and politically motivated narratives have no place in those chambers and to see Council President Gerry Visconti ask police to clear the room was unsettling. The debate over a lab space is an important one—but it should be done professionally and with respect. Our city cannot rely on the residents to pay full freight for the services we need, which is why a commercial tax base is critical. I applaud the administration and the council for moving conversations like this forward. We need to remain competitive as an urban community and we need investments such as this to do so. A life sciences development in our city would be a great addition. It would attract world class companies, world class talent and world class commercial dollars. Let’s act like adults and let Revere’s leadership conduct business on our behalf without the need for a police presence. Let’s have some respect for ourselves and respect for our community. Enough is enough.”
REVERE, MA
wgbh.org

Boston City Council partially overrides Wu’s budget veto

In an unprecedented move, Boston’s City Council voted Wednesday to override a portion of a mayoral budget proposal, imposing a change to an executive spending plan through unified council action. The amendment, which will allocate $2 million more towards several council priorities — including the Office of Black Male...
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

News Briefs

RBC Seeks Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Biz. At long last, spring is here and the pandemic is over! What better way to celebrate than to beautify your property?. The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC), in continuing its mission of “working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program,” urges all residents to begin thinking of the various ways in which their property can be beautified.
REVERE, MA
reverejournal.com

Board of Health Upholds Fine, Suspension for Sale of Tobacco to Minors

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, June 23, in the City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall. Chairperson Dr. Drew Bunker and members Dr. Craig Constanza and Nezha Louaddi were in attendance, as well Lauren Buck, the Director of Public Health; Michael Wells, the Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services (ISD); and Paula Sepulveda the board’s Administrative Assistant.
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Avenue#Washington Ave#City Council#Zba Approves Variances#Llc#Project
abingtonnews.org

Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Single-Family in South Boston with a Backyard Deck

This single-family attached comes with tons of parking, a sleek interior, and private outdoor space surrounded by a white picket fence. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,499,000. Size: 1,036 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full, 1...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Swellesley Report

You might wanna sit down before you open that Wellesley tax bill

Remember the debt exclusions that a majority of residents voted for in December to fund construction of new Hardy and Hunnewell elementary schools? Well, you’re about to see the initial results of that decision this week in your first quarter property tax bills—a 6.8% increase. That on top...
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston School Committee elects Mary Skipper as next superintendent

BOSTON — The Boston School Committee has chosen Mary Skipper, the superintendent of a neighboring city, to be the next superintendent of the Boston Public Schools district. The committee voted 4-3 in favor of Skipper, Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools (SPS), over Dr. Tommy Welch, a regional superintendent within Boston Public Schools (BPS), during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Guest Op-Ed: MBTA Crisis Is an Emergency for Our Region

When I ran for office two years ago, I did so because I was deeply concerned about the decaying of our transportation system. This crisis impacts the entire Greater Boston region, but is especially challenging to residents of Revere, Chelsea, East Boston, and other nearby communities. Two years later, these...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu's inauguration fund raised $1.1 million, sparking concerns about potential conflicts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's extensive inauguration ceremony this week is funded by some of the largest developers, businesses and lobbying firms in the city. The festivities are slated for Thursday, more than seven months after she was officially sworn-in, because of last winter's omicron surge. The ceremony and "summer block party" will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ahead of Demolition, One Last Hurrah for the Harvard Square Pit at Pit-A-Palooza

Crowds gathered by the Harvard Square T station on Saturday to bid farewell to the Pit, a popular gathering spot in the '80s and '90s. By Miles J. Herszenhorn. Harvard Square’s Pit — the slightly submerged area located behind the T station entrance — is set to be demolished in July, but for one last time on Saturday, it was transformed into a circle pit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy