ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Here’s How You Can Help Maine’s Credit Unions End Hunger

By Lizzy Snyder
Kool AM
Kool AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the Campaign for Ending Hunger, 43% of students need a meal every day, Maine is 12th in the Nation for food insecurity, and 16% of Maine seniors are. These statistics are so sad but something is being done about it. Credit Unions all over the state of...

koolam.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
City
Brunswick, ME
newsfromthestates.com

In huge step forward, Maine expands full dental care to over 200,000 people

Beginning on July 1, over 200,000 low-income adults in Maine gained access to comprehensive oral health coverage, the result of a multi-year campaign by advocates that culminated in the state legislature and Gov. Janet Mills taking action in 2021 to close the longstanding benefits gap. As part of the state...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine public schools to implement climate education starting with teacher training

YORK, Maine — Lydia Blume, who has represented the southern Maine beach town of York for the past eight years, says climate change is not an abstract future concept. York was the first Maine town to put sea-level rise in its comprehensive plan and has since constructed a two-mile sea wall Long Sands Beach to combat erosion made worse by encroaching sea level rise.
YORK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions End#Maine Credit Unions#Mainer
94.9 HOM

12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend

Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there's lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? Here's a list of 12 ideas featuring some things you may have already considered, and a few others you probably hadn't.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Dept. of Agriculture says to delay domestic fowl, poultry swaps, shows and exhibits

Another detection as of June 28 of highly pathogenic avian flu in a backyard bird flock has prompted the Maine Dept. of Agriculture to issue a list of precautions. They include recommending cancellation or postponement of competitions, exhibitions, shows, swaps, or other in-person events encouraging the gathering or comingling of domestic fowl or poultry for at least 30 days.
MAINE STATE
Down East

The Fading Americana of Down East Maine

It’s a hard term to pin down: Americana. It has to do, of course, with some ineffable qualities that make our strange, young country what it is, or what it was, or what we like to think it is or was. Road trips come to mind, because what’s more American than itinerancy, movement, displacement? Route 66 and all the mid-century iconography balled up with it: diners and billboards and roadside attractions. Car culture and consumerism. Consumerism and nostalgia. Nostalgia and decay, because Americana is about places and moments worn down by time, half remembered and idealized as progress marches on, oxidizing back there in the rearview mirror as the car keeps trundling westward.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dental care coverage expands Friday for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state that has among the fewest dentists in the Northeast will soon expand dental care access. Maine has about 55 dentists per 100,000 residents, which is below the national average of about 61 and well below New England states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut. State...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
94.3 WCYY

2022 Maine Independence Day Fireworks Displays

It looks as though this 4th of July will be the first truly normal Independence Day celebration since July of 2019. For the most part, there are no real restrictions this year. Of course, things have changed in the last few years. Some municipalities that have done fireworks in the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
B98.5

Developer Wants To Build Massive Central Maine Apartment Complex

There is no doubt that Maine, like much of New England, is currently going through a housing crisis. During the pandemic, Maine saw a big influx of people from outside the state. Not only did this cause a shortage of available homes, condos, and apartments, it also drove up the price on available housing.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

Do You Have to Pull Over for a Funeral Procession in Maine?

As some towns and cities in Maine continue to get busier and busier, a time-honored tradition can suddenly leave a motorist questioning what to do while behind the wheel. The time-honored tradition is that of a funeral procession, where a group of automobiles, typically led by a hearse, drive from a funeral home to the final resting place of a loved one. So what do you do when you find yourself approaching a procession?
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy