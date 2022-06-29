ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Op-Ed: Keeping Our City Housed

By Journal Staff
 3 days ago

Revere has long been the quintessential gateway city. With a delicate balance of working-class families that have been here for generations, and a constant flow of immigrants that has continuously renewed our city and made it rich and vibrant. Sadly, today we run the risk of losing that vibrant fabric due...

Letters to the Editor

My wife and I bought a house in Revere in 2003. Since then, we’ve raised our two daughters, have been very involved in our community and have become very proud Revere residents. We love this community and everything that it stands for—its diversity, culture, economic growth, and good will of the people that live here. However, this week, during a City Council meeting, I was embarrassed by the actions taken by some residents who have been extremely unprofessionally, unruly, and downright disrespectful in those chambers—specifically focused on the lab space debate in front of the council. Angry, contentious, and politically motivated narratives have no place in those chambers and to see Council President Gerry Visconti ask police to clear the room was unsettling. The debate over a lab space is an important one—but it should be done professionally and with respect. Our city cannot rely on the residents to pay full freight for the services we need, which is why a commercial tax base is critical. I applaud the administration and the council for moving conversations like this forward. We need to remain competitive as an urban community and we need investments such as this to do so. A life sciences development in our city would be a great addition. It would attract world class companies, world class talent and world class commercial dollars. Let’s act like adults and let Revere’s leadership conduct business on our behalf without the need for a police presence. Let’s have some respect for ourselves and respect for our community. Enough is enough.”
News Briefs

RBC Seeks Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Biz. At long last, spring is here and the pandemic is over! What better way to celebrate than to beautify your property?. The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC), in continuing its mission of “working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program,” urges all residents to begin thinking of the various ways in which their property can be beautified.
Guest Op-Ed: MBTA Crisis Is an Emergency for Our Region

When I ran for office two years ago, I did so because I was deeply concerned about the decaying of our transportation system. This crisis impacts the entire Greater Boston region, but is especially challenging to residents of Revere, Chelsea, East Boston, and other nearby communities. Two years later, these...
Obituaries 06-29-2022

Funeral Services were held privately for Fred A. Guazzerotti who passed away on June 21, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years old. Born in East Boston, the son of Ferdinando and Mary (Bernardinelli) Guazzerotti, he was raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School. He entered the U.S. Navy, served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1960.
Fourth of July Memories

This weekend brings the Fourth of July, the celebration of the birth of our nation and an opportunity for all of us to partake in summertime fun with friends and family. The Fourth of July brings back fond recollections from our youth, when we celebrated the Fourth with cookouts at our grandmother’s house at Yirrell Beach on Pt. Shirley in Winthrop.
Revere’s Record Breaker: Dr. Joseph DeMarco Is About To Be Crowned the Undisputed World Champion of Pushups

Dr. Joseph DeMarco is awaiting official certification from Guinness World Records that he in fact is the most prolific pushup person in his age category in the world. On May 25, DeMarco shattered the eight-hour and twelve-hour world records for most pushups. He shattered the latter record by 900 pushups, completing his fantastic feat of conditioning with 21,008 pushups. Earlier in that session, he had surpassed the record for eight hours with more than 15,261 pushups.
