Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Police seek help finding missing man

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

Gaston County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old man who has not been seen in a week.

Gerald Milton Kirkpatrick was last seen by his family on Jessica Lane in Dallas on June 22, 2022, driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with NC registration plate HBK-4881.

Police describe him as a Black male standing 6 feet 1 and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If you see Kirkpatrick or have any information regarding his location, please contact Detective M. Rheinson with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

WBTV

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the limited ERAP funds to help other families who were already living in permanent housing. Southern Comfort Inn closes in west Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The motel...
WSOC Charlotte

Person fatally struck by car in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in east Charlotte on Friday morning, according to MEDIC. Just after 6 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said a crash caused North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road to close in both directions for an “extended amount of time.” It has since reopened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Missing Telford teen found in Charlotte, North Carolina

(WJHL) — A girl reported missing from her Telford home has been safely located in North Carolina, according to Washington County authorities. Ana Estrada Leon, 15, was found in Charlotte on Friday and returned home, according to the sheriff’s office She had last been seen by family members on June 18. A release from the […]
