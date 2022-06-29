ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Alastair Clarkson admits he fears he got 'LUCKY' at Hawthorn and wants to prove that his dynasty at the club was not a fluke as coaching great ponders next move after Hawks exit

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Alastair Clarkson has lifted the lid on what motivates him to get back into coaching after admitting that he fears his Hawthorn success was fortuitous.

Clarkson left the Hawks last year after winning four premierships with the club, including three on the spin between 2013 and 2015 and his availability has alerted a number of AFL clubs.

The 54-year-old has spent this year well away from the sport - travelling to the United States to enjoy the NBA finals - and has been mulling over his options ahead of his anticipated return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuFPA_0gPVwdiQ00
AFL supercoach Alastair Clarkson fears his huge success at Hawthorn was driven by luck

Clarkson had previously said he would only be drawn back in if a club with exciting potential came calling, and now he has explained how history views his success at Hawthorn is a motivating factor.

'The most significant intrigue for me is "was I just lucky to have that group of people at that point in time at that particular club?"' Clarkson said on 'The Believers: Tasmania's AFL journey' podcast.

'The excitement for me is can it be done elsewhere with a different environment and a different group of people and see how we go?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvxBP_0gPVwdiQ00
Clarkson won four premierships during his illustrious spell with the football club 

'That holds some appeal, but just doing what I've been doing in the past six months with a bit more farm time and a bit more friends time has got some appeal as well.'

Clarkson also opened up on approaches from Collingwood and Carlton last year, revealing that he snubbed those advances for non-football reasons.

'It makes it sound like I'll be picking or choosing and there might not be opportunities to come back into coaching, and it might be that I don't want to,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsXAv_0gPVwdiQ00
He admits that he may have been blessed with a supremely talented group of footballers

'I had an opportunity with both Carlton and Collingwood, not necessarily to be accepted to coach those clubs but certainly go into the process as an option, but it didn't suit me.

'Strangely enough that had not so much to do with their direction and that sort of stuff as I could see they were both on a direction of where they wanted to go.

'It was just around mine and (wife) Caryn's and our family's needs at that time.

'We wanted to make those decisions at the end of this year in terms of what our future will look like and not six months ago.

'And we're still not ready to know what we want to do beyond 2022.'

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Insane moment furious tennis star gets DUMPED OUT of Wimbledon for smashing a ball out of the stadium in dramatic end to match - as superbrat John McEnroe sticks up for him

Spanish tennis star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been sent packing from Wimbledon in sensational fashion after copping a crucial penalty on match point against Jiri Vesely. Davidovich Fokina, the world number 37, smashed a ball out of Court 17 after losing his nerve with an unforced error in the fifth set tiebreak to trail 9-7.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alastair Clarkson
Daily Mail

Coco Gauff OUT of Wimbledon after losing thrilling contest to fellow American Amanda Anisimova who fought back from a set down to book a place in the quarter-finals

Amanda Anisimova produced a breathtaking display of poise and power hitting to knock out Coco Gauff and establish herself as a serious contender for the Wimbledon title. The 20-year-old 20th seed said: ‘It was my first time playing on Centre Court, one of the most special days in my career.’
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's OUTRAGEOUS Generation Z reaction to getting blasted out of Wimbledon by a nobody proves she's fine with losing: Britain's golden girl gets a free ride no Aussie star would be treated to, writes MIKE COLMAN

Well done, Emma Raducanu, you made it to the second round of Wimbledon before bombing out to the 55th best player in the world. So what if you are the reigning US Open champion, Britain's latest sporting sweetheart and carried the hopes of a Covid-battered nation on your slender 19-year-old shoulders?
TENNIS
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: England collapse to defeat against a 14-man Australia as the Wallabies pull off a stunning comeback despite Darcy Swain's red card thanks to Samu Kerevi's monstrous runs... while Joe Cokanasiga was not involved enough for Eddie Jones

England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium. The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute but Eddie Jones' tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#At The Club#Hawthorn#Fluke#Nba
Daily Mail

George Russell calls for fan abuse of F1 drivers to be 'stamped out' just days after Lando Norris revealed he regularly receives death threats... as the Mercedes star claims he is finding it tough to hear people booing him

George Russell has called for more to be done to combat fan abuse of Formula One drivers after admitting that he was left feeling angry at being booed by one particular supporter at the Canadian Grand Prix last month. Fellow Brit Lando Norris recently revealed that he regularly receives death...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Australia star Darcy Swain sees red for HEADBUTTING Jonny Hill in major moment of madness after England rival pulled his HAIR during feisty clash in Perth

Darcy Swain suffered a moment of madness and headbutted English rival Jonny Hill during Australia's feisty clash against the tourists in Perth. With the Wallabies looking to claw back a three-point deficit deep into the first half, tempers flared off the ball and Hill sneakily pulled at his opposite number's hair.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Debut horror for Declan Casey after Canterbury youngster is knocked out following collision with Cronulla giant Andrew Fifita - as Sharks earn gutsy win in terrible conditions

Canterbury youngster Declan Casey suffered a horror injury on his NRL debut after being knocked out during the Bulldogs' defeat to the Sharks. The winger, 22, was stretchered off after a second-half head clash with Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Receiving the ball...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Team USA romp to comfortable Icons Series victory over Rest of the World as Ash Barty's singles victory is NOT enough to inspire Harry Kane & Co to unlikely comeback in New York

Team USA staved off any potential threat of a Rest of the World comeback to triumph in the inaugural Icons Series in New York City this week. Australian superstar Ash Barty got her team off to a strong start on Day 2 with a singles victory over former NFL star Andrew Whitworth, after Team USA opened up a five-point lead on Day 1.
NFL
Daily Mail

AC Milan 'will meet Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the next few days to convince 40-year-old free agent to sign new deal'... despite veteran striker's ACL injury ruling him out for SEVEN months

AC Milan are planning on renewing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract at the club and a meeting has been set with the striker, according to reports in Italy. The 40-year-old became a free agent this week after his contract expired from the back of playing an influential role in Milan's Serie A success last season.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Now Wimbledon staff revolt: Workers complain low attendance means they are being 'sacked on the spot' for 'minor' issues like taking breaks to watch amid lowest crowd turnout for 15 years

Staff claim they are being sacked at Wimbledon for small transgressions like going to watch the tennis on Henman Hill after low turnout at the grand slam. A total of 153,193 people attended the first four days of play, from Monday to Thursday, the smallest number of spectators since 2007 which saw 148,986 people go to the championship.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Katie Boulter crashes out of Wimbledon in JUST 51 minutes... as the British wildcard suffers a heavy third round defeat against Serena Williams- conqueror Harmony Tan

At the centre of attention but on the fringes of the grounds, Katie Boulter’s heartening charge at Wimbledon came to a subdued conclusion on Saturday. The defeat on her big day will sting, though the manner of it will hurt considerably more. It was brutal and decisive, underwhelming and...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Taken far too young': Gary Neville and Chris Sutton lead the tributes to legendary Rangers and Manchester United goalkeeper Andy Goram as he dies aged 58 following cancer battle

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville led the tributes to Andy Goram following the 58-year-old goalkeeper's death after a short battle with cancer. Goram cemented his status as a club legend at Rangers having made 260 appearances for the Scottish club and wrote his name into eternal glory by winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups in that time.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Barcelona form their summer transfer plan as they 'look to spend £172million on Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Raphinha and Jules Kounde'... and hope to raise the funds by 'selling off another 15% of their TV rights'

Barcelona reportedly hope to allocate £172million to spend on four players during the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the club's main priority, but Xavi's side are also determined to land Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, Leeds winger Raphinha and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Spanish publication...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona are 'close to reaching an agreement' with Chelsea for Marcos Alonso... but Catalan giants' hopes of signing Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'have become complicated and deal is up in the air'

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign Marcos Alonso, but their chase of Cesar Azpilicueta has become complicated. Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point this summer due to his eagerness to return to Spain. Chelsea's defence has been significantly weakened following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

454K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy