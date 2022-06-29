ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borussia Dortmund 'won't sell Jude Bellingham for less than £103MILLION' as the German giants 'brace themselves for a host of bids for the England star next year' - with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid all in the chase

Borussia Dortmund will only accept offers above £103million (€120m) for their English star Jude Bellingham next summer, according to a new report.

The midfielder, who turned 19 on Wednesday, has three years left on his Dortmund contract, and the club are expecting bids from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United in 2023.

The German club have set their minimum offer, and have made it clear to potential suitors that Bellingham will be a costly investment worth over £100m, according to SportBild.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is in high demand ahead of potential 2023 sale

Without a release clause in his deal, Dortmund are able to call the shots in negotiations and with the player in high demand, they are keen to name their price.

Bellingham has scored 10 goals and made 18 assists for the German side across 89 appearances since moving from his boyhood club Birmingham City for £25m in 2020.

He won the 'Golden Boy Award', given to Europe's best player under the age of 21, an honour previously won by Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, and Erling Haaland.

As a member of England's national squad, earning 15 caps and featuring at Euro 2020, he is of particular interest to Liverpool and Manchester United who seek to invest in homegrown talent.

Jurgen Klopp has said Bellingham was his 'No 1 target' for Anfield despite Dortmund's price tag

It was previously claimed that Bellingham was Jurgen Klopp's 'No 1 target' for football at Anfield, despite Dortmund's high valuation.

United have also reportedly said that the star from Stourbridge is at the top of their transfer wishlist, having one eye for the future under new boss Erik ten Hag.

International options for Bellingham include Real Madrid, who are keen to integrate the 19-year-old into their current pool of young midfield talent, including Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Bellingham has dazzled during his time in Germany and is coveted by clubs across Europe

In an interview last month, Bellingham confirmed he will stay with Dortmund for another year.

'The only future I think of is the next game for Dortmund,' Bellingham told the German publication Ruhr Nachrichten.

'I'm really looking forward to next season. I can't wait for it to finally start. But yes, I'll be here next season, and I'll be ready.'

With Haaland's recent move from Dortmund to Manchester City, Bellingham has become the most valuable star in the Bundesliga, and it will take a lot of money to tempt the Bundesliga outfit into giving him up.

Jude Bellingham
Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp
