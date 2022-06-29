ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid look to make fresh bid for Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian having already fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte after just one season

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to offload Emerson Royal, with Atletico Madrid in the hunt to land the right-back.

Emerson joined Spurs for £25m from Barcelona last summer as one of Nuno Espirito Santo's summer purchases but despite appearing 44 times across all competitions last season struggled to impress in his first season in north London.

Atletico are now keen to bring the Brazil international back to Spain but thrashing out a deal is far from certain with the north London club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKP8c_0gPVwVbU00
Emerson Royal struggled to impress during a mixed first season at Tottenham Hotspur

Cash-strapped Atletico would prefer at the very least an initial loan deal, however Spurs would prefer a permanent transfer if Emerson is to leave the club this summer as a way of securing guaranteed funds.

It appears Spurs, who have already signed three players including Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic as they prepare for a Champions League return, are also willing to pull out of any potential talks altogether if their demands are not met.

Poor performances led to Emerson losing his place later on in the season following the arrival of manager Antonio Conte, with the upsurge in form of Matt Doherty also contributing to his drop to the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7FwN_0gPVwVbU00
Emerson had fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte before a late season recall to the side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hI5SF_0gPVwVbU00
The Brazilian's best form came after his recall as he celebrates sealing a top four finish

However a season-ending injury for the Irishman saw Emerson recalled to the starting XI and he finished the season strongly to help Conte's men snatch a top four spot in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Atletico's pursuit could be further complicated by their reported struggles to register players next season.

The Madrid based outfit are unable to register new signing Axel Witsel having exceeded their salary limit by £86million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEMGv_0gPVwVbU00
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted his side is chasing a new right back 

The club's president Enrique Cerezo recently appeared to confirm the signing of Witsel on a free transfer following his release by Borussia Dortmund.

However confirmation of his arrival has not been forthcoming.

'We already have a midfielder. It's Witsel who, as you all know, is practically a done deal and we're still looking for a full-back,' he told reporters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Christian Horner insists he is 'appalled' at Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton and is 'fully behind' the Mercedes driver... despite Red Bull's silence amid the scandal

Christian Horner has defended Red Bull's reaction to the racist slurs used by Nelson Piquet against Lewis Hamilton. Piquet, a three-time Formula One world champion, has been banned from the paddock indefinitely after discriminatory comments he made about the Mercedes driver in an interview last year resurfaced. There has been...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Cerezo
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Axel Witsel
Person
Antonio Conte
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

American John Isner holds all the aces after breaking Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728 career aces despite suffering a disappointing defeat in his Wimbledon Third Round clash with Jannik Sinner

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match loss against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in his first service game and three more in the second.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Preparing Bid For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are now reportedly preparing a bid for sought after Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez following the completion of the Tyrell Malacia, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Martinez is admired highly by Erik Ten Hag and is said to be very high up on his list of targets during this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Brazilian#Tottenham Hotspur#Irishman
Yardbarker

Juventus sells 22-year-old South American to Sporting CP

Juventus’ summer business is in full swing as the Bianconeri prepares for a better season in 2022/2023. The club is close to adding Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba to their squad, but it is not only their senior team that will see changes. The youth team is expected...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

George Russell calls for fan abuse of F1 drivers to be 'stamped out' just days after Lando Norris revealed he regularly receives death threats... as the Mercedes star reveals he is finding it tough to hear people booing him

George Russell has called for more to be done to combat fan abuse of Formula 1 drivers after admitting that he was left feeling angry at being booed by one particular supporter at the Montreal Grand Prix last month. Fellow Brit Lando Norris recently revealed that he regularly receives death...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Onana... what's my name!?': Inter Milan announce the signing of former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna's hit song... as the Serie A giants continue to make waves in the transfer market after re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna when unveiling the player on social media. Onana's contract at Ajax expired on Thursday, and Inter have wasted no time in announcing his arrival in Italy on a free transfer. They posted a tweet on Friday afternoon...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

Everton striker Richarlison is set to complete a move to Tottenham after previous links to both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano. United and Arsenal had both looked at Richarlison as a possible striker target however both clubs have missed out to Spurs who have reached an agreement to sign the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer - he's an aggressive bowler, comes across well in interviews and looks the perfect fit for Test cricket... which is a big tick for the team's management

Matt Potts has been England's find of the summer, not just for his wickets but the way he has bowled and kept going through a demanding schedule. He looks a strong lad and Mike Selvey, the former Middlesex and England bowler, summed it up well when he said it looks like Potts is built from the bottom up.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Neymar and PSG owners in talks on potential move, four major Premier League teams contacted

It is being reported out of France that Neymar and PSG are seriously considering ending their time together and that the Brazilian is looking to head to the Premier League. Neymar at PSG has been a rollercoaster ride, the 30-year-old has mixed magical displays with inconsistency and injuries during his 5 years at the club. Nonetheless despite two rather disappointing seasons the last two years, Neymar has 100 goals in 144 games at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

454K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy