Homegrown: Irrigation season: Start with inspection, repair

If you haven't gotten your irrigation system running, it's time to make sure it’s in working order.

If you ignore irrigation equipment until the day you need to begin watering, you might cut corners and takes risks that lead to damage and downtime.

Here are suggestions for system inspection and repair.

Check and test control and power boxes. With power off, open each electrical box and blow it out with compressed air. Avoid leaving dust or debris in the box or connections. Seal holes so rodents, snakes or insects can't gain access. Application of long-residual-action insecticide to the bottom of the box reduces ant and spider problems. Inspect function of disconnects and repair or replace faulty equipment. Make sure all connections are tight and connection surfaces are free of corrosion.

Turn on power supply using proper safety protocol. If you generate your own power, start the engine and bring it up to proper RPMs for the generator. Check voltage at each pump and pivot. Inspect grounding wire from terminal to rods. Some irrigated crop contracts have requirements for testing of the grounding system and maximum resistance. Make a list of necessary repair for your electrician and start that prior to over-committed first days of irrigation season.

Service pump engines and inspect all fluid levels. Pumps run for hours without operator presence, and even a small oil or coolant leak can result in damage. Inspect belts, batteries and recharge system. Look for rodent damage and insect nests that could result in a malfunction. Inspect safety shut-down systems or install them if you do not have them.

Measure static water levels in wells. Neighbors may be concerned that irrigation water use is permanently lowering the water table. Document the static water level in your well and surrounding wells before you start pumping. That allows a comparison from beginning to end of pumping season. A late-fall reading will show the recovery levels. If you do not have the equipment to measure static water level, consider an annual well-maintenance company inspection or a visit from a well-driller to inspect equipment and measure water levels.

Start the well or pump. Slowly fill water supply lines, allowing air to escape from ends of lines. With the distribution system running farthest from the water source, inspect the remaining outlets for freeze damage, missing frost plugs and leaks. Compare last year’s records with your start-up reading for pressure and flow.

Rock traps, screens and filters. Remove debris, sand and small stones from rock traps. Clean screens and filters often used in conjunction with end guns and cornering arms. Rock traps often are removed for the winter to prevent freeze damage from water condensation in pipe and accumulating in trap. If rock traps were removed for winter and bird guards are not in place, inspect openings for nests.

System leaks and bad sprinklers. Start the system and pressurize it. Look for leaks and bad sprinklers, and create a list of units in need of attention. Check risers and other irrigation pipe areas that may need attention. Small leaks can saturate soil and weaken force blocks used to hold underground pipe end plugs in place. Create a list of pressure and flow meter readings (if available) for each pumping station and pivot point. Knowing the starting pressure can help to diagnose in-season irrigation problems.

Check sprinkler patterns. With water up to pressure, check sprinkler patterns. This can be done on bare earth or when crops are small. You also can use a drone to fly over the pivot to quickly do a check of the sprinkler package and look for leaks. Look for sprinklers that have smaller wetted patterns. Plugs, no-turns and watering patterns would indicate damage. Check pressure at the pivot point and the last sprinkler and compare to the sprinkler chart. Pressure that varies from the chart by more than 10% indicates need for attention.

Cornering arm hydro valves. Hydro valves are the most common method used to turn off the irrigation water on cornering arms and Z-arms that are in their folded back position. If valves are stuck open, you are overwatering end-rows or other field edges where the arm is not deployed. Valves that are stuck closed will result in under-watering corners of the field. While the machine is running, inspect sprinklers in a corner area with the arm deployed to make sure all sprinklers come on and in an area with the arm fully folded to see if all valves shut off.

End gun adjustments. Ensure you are covering every foot of planted ground possible and are not watering on-crop areas. Fine adjustments can improve coverage area or keep you out of trouble if irrigation water ends up where it should not be. Avoid going overboard — higher water levels in spring can give a larger coverage area compared to late summer.

Check irrigation tires. Check air pressure in each pivot tire. Refill to 20 pounds or the recommended level. Note any tires that are less than 5 pounds and return a week later to see if they leaked. Expect tires to lose 2 or 3 pounds of pressure each year if not re-aired annually.

Service center drive and final drives on pivots. Check gearboxes. Drain condensation water from the bottom of the box, then refill with recommended gear lube.

Tree-trimming and brush control. Check fence row height compared to pivot overhangs and cut or spray to eliminate damage to the center pivot.

Inspect bridge crossings and wheel paths through rough and low areas. Wheel tracks will deepen as the season progresses. Identify potential problem areas now to allow time to build-up, fill, level and permanently seed problem areas. In some situations, larger tires or track systems may need to be added to allow the pivot to float over wet spots.

Chemigation valve and fertigation pump power supply. Many producers are investigating chemigation/fertigation as an option. Adding the equipment early in the season makes it a more viable option in the future. Make sure there is a functional chemigation valve on each water supply feeding into the system. Install an interlocked injection pump power source. This operates only when the irrigation water pump is on, avoiding undiluted fertilizer from entering the irrigation system. For a diesel engine, this may be as simple as running the injection pump from a V-belt off of the engine shaft.

Stop barricades. Pivots that make partial circles often use stop barricades at the edge of the water area. Check stops for integrity, making sure the height is appropriate for the turnoff mechanism. Manually operate the turn-off arms on the pivot to make sure they are functioning. Newer-style stop barricades are designed to catch and spin the tire against the barricade, allowing the safety system to shut the pivot down as a backup safety system.