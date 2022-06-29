ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 person has died following 2 vehicle crash in Horry County, officials say

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

One person has died following a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday in Horry County, according to highway officials.

The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on River Oaks Drive when the driver of a Hyundai sport utility vehicle, who was headed south, attempted to make a left turn on the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

He said that’s when both vehicles crashed, resulting in the motorcyclist’s death. The wreck happened after 9 p.m., Tidwell added.

He said both occupants of the Hyundai did not sustain any injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased person’s name at a later time.

WBTW News13

Structure destroyed in Little River fire

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Fire destroyed a structure early Friday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue shared a post about the fire on it’s Facebook page. The post said crews were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to the fire on Sundew Loop. No one was hurt, and no other structures were damaged. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said. The motorcycle was traveling north […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
