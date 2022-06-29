1 person has died following 2 vehicle crash in Horry County, officials say

One person has died following a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday in Horry County, according to highway officials.

The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on River Oaks Drive when the driver of a Hyundai sport utility vehicle, who was headed south, attempted to make a left turn on the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

He said that’s when both vehicles crashed, resulting in the motorcyclist’s death. The wreck happened after 9 p.m., Tidwell added.

He said both occupants of the Hyundai did not sustain any injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased person’s name at a later time.