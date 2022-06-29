Watch: Rams rookie Daniel Hardy jumped out of a pool and made it look easy

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Daniel Hardy in the seventh round this year, selecting the Montana State product 235th overall. He was a lesser-known prospect from a small school, but his athleticism makes him a very intriguing pass rusher.

He put some of that explosiveness on display in a recent video, which showed Hardy jumping clean out of a pool. It’s essentially a much harder version of a box jump, and certainly not something every athlete can do.

But Hardy made it look easy – and thankfully, he didn’t get hurt trying it.

Hardy isn’t a lock to make the Rams’ 53-man roster this year, but he’ll definitely be a player they want to keep around on the practice squad if he does wind up getting cut.

Despite being undersized, his ceiling as a pass rusher is high.